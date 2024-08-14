Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Accessibility Help Banner

Accesibilidad de la web LG.com

Lgualdad para todos en el entorno digital

Creemos que todo el mundo debería poder utilizar nuestro sitio web cómodamente, independientemente de las limitaciones o condiciones físicas o ambientales. Para mantener los estándares de accesibilidad web de LG.com, hemos establecido LWCAG (política estándar de accesibilidad web de LG.com) y monitoreamos constantemente los problemas de accesibilidad web.

Soporte de Accesibilidad

Esta guía explica cómo utilizar las funciones de accesibilidad que ofrecen Windows, los buscadores web o LG.COM para ayudar a los usuarios a utilizar LG.COM de una manera más accesible. Si utilizas un teclado o tecnologías de asistencia en vez de un mouse, selecciona la pestaña “Controles del teclado”. Si tienes problemas de visión, selecciona la pestaña “Discapacidad visual”. Si tienes problemas de audición, selecciona la pestaña “Discapacidad auditiva”.

In this section, you can find how to:

Usar los Bloqueos de Derivación

Una vez accedas a LG.com, presiona la tecla “Tab” en el teclado. Verás un enlace con el mensaje “Ir al contenido”. Presiona la tecla “Intro” para ir al contenido principal.

Presiona la tecla “Tab” en tu teclado cuando estés en LG.com. Verás un enlace con el mensaje “Ir a soporte de accesibilidad”. Presiona la tecla “Intro” para ir al menú del soporte de accesibilidad.

Usar el Selector de Fechas

En las páginas de soporte, la ventana de calendario aparece cada vez que se enfoca un cuadro de entrada con un ícono de calendario. Presiona las teclas de flechas de tu teclado para moverte hacia atrás y hacia adelante en el calendario.

Si quieres ir al mes anterior o al siguiente, presione la tecla “Subir página“ o “Bajar página“

También puedes introducir la fecha directamente usando las teclas numéricas sin usar la ventana de calendario.

Al seleccionar la fecha de entrega del producto, la ventana de calendario aparece al hacer clic sobre el botón “Calendario”. Desplázate al mes anterior o al siguiente utilizando el botón “Mes anterior” y “Mes siguiente”.

Usar los Carruseles de Imágenes

Presiona la tecla “Tab” para enfocar el carrusel de imágenes y utiliza las teclas de las flechas para establecer los valores del carrusel.

Si utilizas un programa lector de pantallas (JAWS o NVDA), presiona la tecla “Tab” para enfocar el carrusel de imágenes y use las teclas “Alt” + las teclas de las flechas para establecer los valores del carrusel.

Mueve el enfoque cuando aparece un mensaje de alerta

Si realizas una acción (como presionar el botón Iniciar sesión) y se produce un error, escucharás un mensaje de alerta sin que el foco se mueva a la alerta. Utiliza las teclas Shift+tabulador para volver al campo anterior de introducción de datos.

Si pones el enfoque en el campo de entrada donde ocurrió el error, puedes leer el mensaje de error.

Inicia sesión sin límite de tiempo

Cuando introduces tu correo electrónico durante el registro, comienza una cuenta regresiva de 10 minutos para la verificación. Sin embargo, puedes acceder en cualquier momento al botón “Prolongar el tiempo de verificación” al lado del campo de introducción del código de verificación. Al pulsar el botón “Prolongar el tiempo de verificación” se prolongará otros 10 minutos el tiempo de verificación.

En esta sección encontrarás una guía práctica sobre:

Función de lupa

LG.com se esfuerza por garantizar que no haya pérdida de información aunque la pantalla se amplíe un 400 % con una resolución de 1280*1024.

Función Zoom en Microsoft Edge (última versión)

  1. Si estás usando Microsoft Edge, haz click sobre el ícono “···” en la esquina superior derecha del buscador web.

  2. En la lista de opciones, haz click sobre “Zoom”. Se abrirá un submenú.

  3. Elige el nivel de zoom predeterminado o especifica el nivel deseado haciendo click sobre “Personalizado” e introduciendo el valor deseado.

Microsoft Edge también permite cambiar el tamaño del texto con atajos de teclado:

  • Para aumentar el tamaño, presiona “Ctrl” y “+”
  • Para disminuir el tamaño, presiona “Ctrl” y “-”
  • Para volver al tamaño establecido por defecto, presiona “Ctrl” y “0”

Función Zoom en Firefox (última versión)

Si estás usando Firefox, haz click sobre el ícono '☰' en la esquina superior derecha del buscador web.

Presiona “-” o “+” para aumentar o disminuir el tamaño en la opción “Zoom” de la lista.

YPuedes cambiar a pantalla completa presionando los botones “↕” o “F11” de la derecha.

Firefox también permite cambiar el tamaño del texto con atajos de teclado:

  • Para aumentar el tamaño, presiona “Ctrl” y “+”
  • Para disminuir el tamaño, presiona “Ctrl” y “-”
  • Para volver al tamaño establecido por defecto, presiona “Ctrl” y “0”

Función Zoom en Chrome (última versión)

Si estás usando Firefox, haz click sobre el ícono “⁝” en la esquina superior derecha del buscador web.

Presiona “-” o “+” para aumentar o disminuir el tamaño en la opción “Zoom” de la lista.

Puedes cambiar a pantalla completa presionando los botones “□” o “F11” de la derecha.

Chrome también permite cambiar el tamaño del texto con atajos de teclado:

  • Para aumentar el tamaño, presiona “Ctrl” y “+”
  • Para disminuir el tamaño, presiona “Ctrl” y “-”
  • Para volver al tamaño establecido por defecto, presiona “Ctrl” y “0”

Usar la Lupa, la Vista “Lectura con Lupa” de Windows

Selecciona “Opciones de accesibilidad” en el panel de control.

Selecciona “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona “Activar lupa” en el menú para activar la lupa.

The following keyboard shortcuts are available when using Magnifier.

  • Presiona las teclas “Windows” y “+” para ampliar.
  • Presiona las teclas “Ctrl”, “Alt” y “R” para cambiar el tamaño del lente.
  • Presiona las teclas “Windows” y “-” para reducir.
  • Presiona las teclas “Ctrl”, “Alt” y “D” para cambiar al modo “Vista acoplada”.
  • Presiona las teclas “Ctrl”, “Alt” y la barra espaciadora para previsualizar el escritorio en modo pantalla completa.
  • Presiona las teclas “Ctrl”, “Alt” e “I” para invertir los colores en la ventana de ampliación.
  • Presiona las teclas “Ctrl”, “Alt” y “L” para cambiar al modo “Lente”.
  • Presiona las teclas “Ctrl”, “Alt” y las teclas de flechas para enfocar en la dirección deseada.
  • Presiona las teclas “Ctrl”, “Alt” y “R” para cambiar el tamaño del lente.
  • Presiona las teclas “Windows” y “Esc” para salir del modo “Lupa”.

Cambia el color de fondo y de los textos.

Si estás usando Microsoft Edge, Firefox o Chrome, deberás instalar un plug-in o una extensión para poder cambiar los colores de fondo. Tienes varios plug-in de accesibilidad disponibles aquí:

Microsoft Edge Add-ons Firefox Add-ons Chrome Extensions

En esta sección encontrarás una guía práctica sobre:

Selecciona “Hardware y sonido” en el panel de control.

Selecciona “Ajustar volumen del sistema” en “Sonido”.

Ajuste el control deslizante del "Volumen maestro" en el panel derecho hasta obtener el sonido deseado.

Soporte de Accesibilidad

En LG nos comprometemos a proporcionar productos accesibles a nuestros clientes. A continuación encontrarás una lista de funciones que ayudan a los usuarios con problemas de visión, audición o destreza reducida.

En esta sección encontrarás una guía práctica sobre:

Funciones Visuales

Ajustar el Tamaño de Fuente

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” en “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Mejoras visuales” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona la opción “Tamaño y estilo de la fuente” en “Mejoras visuales”

Ajustar el tamaño de fuente.'.

Zoom Táctil

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” en “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Mejoras visuales” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona la opción “Lectura con lupa” en “Mejoras visuales”.

Activa la opción “Acceso rápido a lectura con lupa”.

TalkBack

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” en “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Talk Back” en “Accesibilidad”.

Activa la opción “Talk Back”.

Selecciona la opción “Talk Back” específica según tus necesidades.

Ajuste del Color de Pantalla

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” en “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Mejoras visuales” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona la opción “Ajuste del color” en “Mejoras visuales”.

Activa la opción “Ajuste del color”.

Selecciona la opción de tono de color que deseas cambiar.

Funciones Auditivas

Subtítulos

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” en “Ajustes”

Selecciona la opción “Mejoras auditivas” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona la opción “Preferencia de subtítulos” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona la opción “Tamaño y estilo de los subtítulos” en “Preferencia de subtítulos”.

Selecciona “Tamaño de fuente”, “Estilo de los subtítulos”.

Notificación Flash

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” en “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Ajustes avanzados” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona la opción “Notificación flash” en “Ajustes avanzados”.

Activa la “Notificación flash cámara” en “Notificación flash”.

Sonido Mono

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” en “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Mejoras auditivas” en “Accesibilidad”.

Activa la opción “Sonido mono” en “Mejoras auditivas”.

Funciones Motrices y Cognitivas

Asistente Táctil

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” en “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Interacción y destreza” en “Accesibilidad”.

Activa la opción “Asistente del menú” en “Interacción y destreza”.

Selecciona el botón flotante de la derecha.

Selecciona el botón perteneciente a la acción que desees.

En esta sección encontrarás una guía práctica sobre:

Funciones Visuales

Ajustar el Tamaño de Fuente

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” del menú de “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Estilo y tamaño de fuente” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona la opción “Letra más grande” en “Estilo y tamaño de fuente”.

Ajustar el tamaño de fuente

Zoom

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” del menú de “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Zoom” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona el método y el rango del zoom.

Voz en off

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” del menú de “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Voz en off” en “Accesibilidad”.

Ajusta la “Velocidad de la voz”.

Funciones Auditivas

Subtítulos

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” del menú de “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Subtítulos” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona la opción “Estilo” en “Subtítulos”.

Selecciona la opción que desees.

Notificación Flash

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” del menú de “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Sonido/Visual” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona la opción “Notificaciones con flash LED” en “Sonido/Visual”.

Selecciona la opción que desees.

Sonido Mono

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” del menú de “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Sonido/Visual” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona la opción “Sonido mono” en “Sonido/Visual”.

Funciones Motrices y Cognitivas

Asistente Táctil

Selecciona la opción “Accesibilidad” del menú de “Ajustes”.

Selecciona la opción “Táctil” en “Accesibilidad”.

Selecciona la opción “Ajustes táctiles” en “Táctil”.

Selecciona los ajustes que desees.

