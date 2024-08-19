About Cookies on This Site

LGBusiness Cloud

Desbloquea todo el potencial de tus pantallas con soluciones de software
LG MAGNIT

Brillo para tu refugio

Pantalla LG micro LED que redefine tu experiencia de lujo en casa.

Make your Business and Life more One:derful

Conexión Simple, Rápida y Fácil: Plug and Play

Comparta el contenido de su PC personal con LG signage conectando el dispositivo USB en la PC

Conoce la nueva generacion LSAA

Fácil Instalación Sin Cables

﻿La nueva serie LSAA LED con instalación descomplicada, con HDR10 y transmisión inalámbrica de datos

Sigue Actualizado con LG HVAC Blog 

Entérate de lo más reciente en noticias con las historias de LG HVAC

LG Digital Connect Virtual Showcase

Conoce el Primer Video Wall con Borde de 0.444mm

ZERO video wall con borde practicamente imperceptible para un diseño perfecto

Unidades Tipo Paquete con Sistema de Control de Temperatura Inteligente Integrado.

LG MAGNIT

Innovación detrás de lo mas profundo

Vea lo No Visto, Toque lo No Visto

Soluciones Completas de HVAC.

Ofrecemos la última tecnología de la industria para el mejor rendimiento y confort
dispositivos-medicos
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 