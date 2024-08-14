About Cookies on This Site

Solución de Agua Caliente (Hydro Kit)

LG Hydro Kit proporciona calefacción en el suelo y suministro de agua caliente para un ambiente interior cálido que le hará sentirse muy cómodo. También permite una solución energética altamente eficiente cuando se usa con MULTI V.

Hydro_feature01_20171107_D_1510924752044

Hydro Kit

Calefacción en el suelo y suministro de agua caliente para un ambiente interior cálido

Features Solution Application Line Up
Features
Información de compra
Hydro_feature02_20171107_D_1510924855551

Solución de Agua Caliente con MULTI V

Las operaciones de refrigeración y calefacción, así como el suministro de agua caliente están disponibles con la combinación de las soluciones MULTI V y Hydro Kit.

03_1515145902927

Ahorro de Costes con una Solución Altamente Eficiente en Energía

Hydro Kit reduce el CO₂ gracias a su solución de gran eficiencia. También es posible instalar niveles equivalentes de costes de capital como un sistema de calderas, al tiempo que se reducen al mínimo las facturas de suministros energéticos debido al menor coste operativo.

Ahorro Energético Mediante el Sistema de Recuperación de Calor MULTI V

Los costes energéticos se pueden minimizar reutilizando el calor desperdiciado de las unidades interiores.

Hydro_feature05_20171107_D_1510925735833

Hydro Kit es una Soluciónapta Para

Hydro_feature06_20171107_D_1510925812401

Línea Hydro Kit

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516255102043

Información de Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de Compra
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 