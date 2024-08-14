About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Unidad Paquete Inverter   

La unidad paquete inverter  Lg esta diseñada de forma única para proporcionar un enfriamiento o calefacción de alta eficiencia para el espacio que lo requiera. 

01_Inverter_Single_Package_Hero_Banner_PC_1564628582094

Unidad Paquete Inverter

Altamente eficiente, de gran rendimiento y fácil mantenimiento

Unidad Paquete Inverter Encontrar un distribuidor
Eficiencia Conveniencia Fiabilidad Línea
Eficiencia
Información de compra

02_Inverter_Single_Package_Why_LG_Inverter_Single_Package_PC_1564628689674

¿Por Qué una Unidad Paqute Inverter de LG?

La unidad paquete inverter es una bomba de calor 25RT, que ofrece un rendimiento sin igual, fácil instalación y mantenimiento, y un control sencillo.

Compresor Inverter de última generación

La nueva unidad de paquete cuenta con la mejor tecnología, trabajada durante 18 años. Estas tecnologías mejoran la eficiencia energética y aumentan la durabilidad y confiabilidad del equipo.

Máxima Eficiencia Energética

El compresor ajusta su salida de acuerdo con el entorno, proporcionando la máxima eficiencia energética.

04_Inverter_Single_Package_High_Efficiency_Heat_Pump_System_PC_1564629047841

Sistema de Bomba de Calor de Alta Eficiencia

El paquete único del inversor LG proporciona tanto calefacción como refrigeración sin la instalación de un calentador auxiliar. Es posible ahorrar en los costes de energía anuales con un sistema de bomba de calor de alta eficiencia.

05_Inverter_Single_Package_Dual_Sensing_Control_PC_1564629112848

Control de Doble Sensor

El control de doble sensor detecta tanto la humedad como la temperatura para un funcionamiento económico y confortable. En los días de verano con alta humedad, el aire más frío se descarga para una rápida eliminación del calor latente. En los días secos de verano con poca humedad, se descarga un aire más suave para que la habitación esté menos seca.

06_Inverter_Single_Package_Direct_Drive_Fan_Motor_PC_1564629438282

Motor de Ventilador de Transmisión Directa

Con el motor del ventilador de transmisión directa, no es necesario ajustar poleas y correas ni inyectar grasa periódicamente. Como no hay piezas adicionales, los costes de reparación se reducen y el mantenimiento es más sencillo. Además, con un motor de alta presión estática, ofrece una amplia cobertura ESP.

07_Inverter_Single_Package_Easy_Air_Volume_Adjustment_PC_1564629504364

Ajuste Fácil del Caudal de Aire

Se puede ajustar las RPM por medio del control remote para cambiar el flujo de aire. Al tener un abanico de acople directo, no hay necesidad de cambio de polea y motor. 

Fácil Mantenimiento con Estructura Mejorada

Se pueden utilizar puertas con bisagras para reducir el tiempo de instalación y mantenimiento. Porque puede abrirse como una puerta.

Filtro Deslizante

Disfrute de un fácil mantenimiento y una mayor vida útil del producto con el filtro deslizante.

Filtro Lavable

El prefiltro es fácil de limpiar con agua.

Conexión de Conductos Convertible

Un modelo permite la instalación de conductos en varias direcciones, de modo que se puede instalar en varios sitios manteniendo el mismo rendimiento.

Ocean Black Fin

El intercambiador de calor black fin es altamente resistente a la corrosión, diseñado para funcionar en ambientes corrosivos como áreas contaminadas o húmedas.

Soluciones de Control

El paquete individual ofrece una amplia gama de soluciones de control efectivas que satisfacen las necesidades específicas de cada edificio y su ámbito de uso. Estos sistemas de control están equipados con una interfaz sencilla, un entorno de interconexión flexible, gestión de la energía y un controlador individual inteligente.

11_Inverter_Single_Package_Inverter_Single_Package_Line_Up_Mobile_1564630069519

Línea de Unidades Paquete Inverter

12_Inverter_Single_Package_Inquiry_to_Buy_PC_1564630155782

Información de Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de Compra Más información

Descarga de Catálogos, Folletos y Documentos

Título, Tamaño Tabla Lista
Tipo de recurso Título Tamaño

Para manuales o materiales relacionados con el servicio de asesoramiento de ingeniería, vaya a la descarga de recursos.

Ir
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 