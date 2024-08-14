About Cookies on This Site

Multi V 5

Es una solución integrada que combina tecnologías avanzadas para edificios de gran altura. Proporciona la máxima eficiencia energética al tiempo que minimiza los costos operativos y su Tecnología de detección dual detecta la humedad y la temperatura.

MULTI-V-5_01_MULTI-V-5_16112017_D_1511769169369

Muti V 5

El Multi V 5, junto con las unidades interiores de potente purificación de aire y ventilación eficiente, le permite a usted y a su edificio respirar aire limpio y fresco como el de un bosque.

Resumen Aplicación de la Solución Línea de Productos
Resumen
Información de compra

MULTI-V-5_02_SP_Re

Eficiencia Máxima

MULTI V 5 asegura la mejor eficiencia energética en su clase del mundo con tecnologías innovadoras.

MULTI_V_5_03_SP

DUAL SENSISNG CONTROL

El control de doble sensor detecta tanto la humedad como la temperatura para un funcionamiento económico y confortable.

Control de Carga Inteligente

El control de carga inteligente gestiona la carga de refrigeración detectando tanto la temperatura como la humedad para aumentar la eficiencia energética.

COMFORT COOLING

El Comfort Cooling ayuda a mantener el funcionamiento en el modo de refrigeración suave sin detenerse entre operaciones

 

Calefacción Mejorada

Aumento del tiempo de calefacción con retardo en la congelación del intercambiador de calor debido a la predicción precisa del punto de rocío.

MULTI_V_5_05_SP

Compresor Inverter Ultimate

El compresor ultimate inverter mejora la eficiencia energética y ofrece mayor fiabilidad.

Rodamiento Mejorado con Material PEEK

El rodamiento mejorado con material PEEK (polieteretercetona) aumenta la durabilidad y la fiabilidad del compresor gracias al material lubricante del rodamiento y a su forma estilizada.

Inyección de
Vapor

El proceso de compresión en dos etapas proporciona un funcionamiento  eficiente de la calefacción en condiciones de baja temperatura.

Gestión Inteligente del Aceite

El sensor de aceite realiza la operación de retorno de aceite solo si es necesario par aumentar la eficiencia del compresor. También equilibra y gestiona el nivel de aceite en ambos compresores.

HiPOR™

HIPORTM (Retorno de Aceite por alta presión) minimiza la pérdida de energía con el retorno directo del aceite.

La solución óptima de calidad del aire de alta eficiencia

La Solución Óptima de Calidad del Aire de Alta Eficiencia

Instale LG ERV junto con Multi V 5 y disfrute de una ventilación que ahorra energía. ERV reacciona a las temperaturas exteriores y los niveles de CO2 para proporcionar calefacción y refrigeración más eficientes.

MULTI_V_5_05_SP

Instalación Flexible con una Unidad Exterior de Gran Capacidad

Con las mejoras en las piezas del núcleo, la unidad exterior individual MULTI V 5 puede proporcionar una gran capacidad de hasta 26 HP. Esto permite un uso flexible del espacio del suelo, minimizando el área de instalación y disminuyendo significativamente el peso total instalado.

Tecnología
Biomimética

Los ventiladores mejorados aumentan el caudal de aire hasta un 10 %, al tiempo que reducen el consumo de energía hasta un 20 %

Mayor Caudal de
Aire

La cubierta extendida proporciona una mayor capacidad de intercambio de calor y el consiguiente mayor caudal de aire.

Intercambiador de Calor de Cuatro Lados

Mejora la transferencia de calor hasta 20, lo que eventualmente mejora la capacidad y el rendimiento.

MULTI_V_5_09_SP

Ocean Black Fin

El exclusivo intercambiador de calor ocean black fin de LG está diseñado para funcionar incluso en entornos corrosivos.

MULTI_V_5_10_SP

Calefacción Continua

Con el descongelamiento retardado por medio del sensor de humedad, el descongelamiento parcial y la gestión inteligente del aceite por medio del sensor de aceite, se ha mejorado la tecnología de calefacción continua.

La solución óptima de calidad del aire de alta eficiencia

La Solución Óptima de Calidad del Aire de Alta Eficiencia

MULTI_V_5_11_SP

Multi V 5 es una Solución Apta para

Línea de Productos Multi V 5

MULTI_V_5_12_SP_Re

Air_Solution_03

Información de Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de Compra
