About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Multi V Water IV

LG multi V water IV es un sistema de refrigeración mediante suministro de agua para un funcionamiento altamente eficiente y económico. Esta unidad exterior compacta y ligera permite una instalación flexible.

multi-v-water-iv_01_MULTI-V-Water-IV_17112017_D_1510886677971

Multi V Water IV

Sistema de fuente de agua altamente eficiente y económico con un espacio de instalación flexible

Características Aplicación de la Solución Línea de Productos
Características
Información de compra
multi-v-water-iv_02_Economical-_17112017_D_1510886864282

Sistema Económico y Altamente Eficiente

Gracias al método de enfriamiento mediante suministro de agua, multi V water IV optimiza el rendimiento y asegura el intercambio de calor en edificios altos, permitiendo así un ahorro en electricidad.

multi-v-water-iv_03_LGs-4th-Generation_17112017_D_1510886915139

El Compresor Inversor de Cuarta Generación de LG

Multi V water IV tiene un compresor de espiral inversor de alta eficiencia con un rango de frecuencia de 15 Hz a 150 Hz. Mejora el rendimiento con una baja vibración y un reducido nivel sonoro.

Velocidad del Compresor Extendida

La rápida respuesta operativa aumenta la eficiencia de la carga parcial.

Gestión Inteligente del
Aceite

La recuperación del aceite se produce solo cuando es necesario y esto mejora la fiabilidad del compresor y la comodidad para el usuario.

HiPOR™

 

La pérdida de energía se elimina devolviendo el aceite directamente al compresor para aumentar la eficiencia.

Tamaño Compacto

El diseño óptimo de la unidad exterior, compacta y ligera, permite el doble apilamiento, lo que se traduce en un ahorro del 50 % en el espacio de instalación.

Liviano

Más fácil de transportar e instalar gracias a la reducción del 13 % del tamaño de la unidad y del 15 % del peso total.

Control de Flujo de Agua Variable (Opcional)

07_1513670063569

Alta Eficiencia Independientemente de las Condiciones Externas

Sistema de fuente de agua altamente eficiente y económico con un espacio de instalación flexible

07_1513670063569

Multi V Water IV es una Solución Apta para

multi-v-water-iv_09_MULTI-V-Water-IV-Line-Up_17112017_D_1511245078583

Línea de Productos Multi V Water IV

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

Información de Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de Compra Más información

Descarga de Catálogos, Folletos y Documentos

Título, Tamaño Tabla Lista
Tipo de recurso Título Tamaño

Para manuales o materiales relacionados con el servicio de asesoramiento de ingeniería, vaya a la descarga de recursos.

Ir
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 