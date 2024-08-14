About Cookies on This Site

TV Comercial

La calidad de la pantalla LED hará que la experiencia de una Smart TV de LG sea todavía mejor. Prepárese para disfrutar de series, eventos en vivo, películas y videos con el mayor nivel visual.

Hotel TV

TV Signage

Hospital TVs

Accessories

Con LG Pro: Centric Hotel TV y Soluciones Signage, gerentes pueden personalizar contenido enfocado a huéspedes, de manera mas fácil y sencilla.

Producto

PRODUCTO1

Hotel TV >

PRODUCTO2

TV Signage>

PRODUCTO3

Hospital TV >

PRODUCTO4

Accesorios >
Hotel TV

Hotel TV de LG, con soluciones como Pro:Centric, te permite diferenciar y gestionar mejor tu hotel.

 

Hotel TV Más información
TV Signage

TV SuperSign es una solución de visualización All-in-one asequible. Lo mejor de dos mundos tv en vivo y cartelera digital al tiempo. No hay necesidad de comprar hardware o software adicional.

TV Signage Más información
Especial1

Especial

Diferencía la experiencia de los huéspedes mientras administras tu propiedad fácilmente y de manera eficiente con las TVs Profesioanles de LG.

Especial Más información
Accesorios1

Accesorios

Experimenta la tecnología conveniente y
avanzada de las TVs Profesionales de LG.

Accesorios Más información
LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual1

LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual

Descubre la experiencia de Pantallas Comerciales LG Hoy.

LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual Conoce más
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 