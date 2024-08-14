About Cookies on This Site

Medical Displays

Nuestros monitores médicos para empresas ponen a disposición de los profesionales más exigentes nuestra mejor tecnología. Desde monitores clínicos a los de diagnóstico, además de la quipación para quirófanos y dispositivos de rayos x digitales. Tecnología y seguridad siempre de la mano con LG empresas.

Clinical Review Monitors

Clinical Review Monitors

Diagnostic Monitors

Diagnostic Monitors

Surgical Monitors

Surgical Monitors

Digital X-ray Detectors

Digital X-Ray Detectors

Medica

Diseñado para un Desempeño Médico Confiable

Garantizando una calidad de imagen perfecta, LG Medical Display Device proporciona la estación de trabajo más precisa y eficiente para los profesionales médicos de todo el mundo.

Diseñado para un Desempeño Médico Confiable Visita showroom

Clinical Review

Clinical Review >

Diagnostic

Diagnostic >

Surgical

Surgical >

Digital X-Ray

Digital X-Ray >

Los monitores de Revisión Clinica de LG ofrecen un brillo estable y amplio Angulo de visión para mostrar imágenes médicas detalladas

Los monitores de Revisión Clinica de LG ofrecen un brillo estable y amplio angulo de visión para mostrar imágenes médicas detalladas

Clinical review

Observa mejores y claros detalles para lograr diagnósticos certeros con los monitores de Diagnóstico LG

Observa mejores y claros detalles para lograr diagnósticos certeros con los monitores de diagnóstico LG

Diagnostic

Los mejores resultados y la major calidad de imagen, con los monitores quirurgicos de LG

Los mejores resultados y la major calidad de imagen, con los monitores quirurgicos de LG

Surgical

Mejores imágenes de diagnóstico con la menor radiación cerca de tu paciente

Mejores imágenes de diagnóstico con la menor radiación cerca de tu paciente

Digital x ray

Por qué LG medical display

Lleve su Pantalla Médica al Siguiente Nivel

LG Electronics, líder en el mercado de monitores premium, lo ayuda a tener más confianza con el diagnóstico y las operaciones. Con la transformación digital en el cuidado de la salud, las pantallas médicas que pueden afectar la percepción e interpretación del personal médico son fundamentales para manejar la información médica digitalizada. Las pantallas médicas de LG lo ayudan a mantenerse al día con estas tendencias digitales al satisfacer todas las necesidades de imágenes médicas, desde monitores multimodales hasta pantallas de mamografía con las últimas tecnologías de imágenes y el control de calidad más estricto.

Ver la película completa

Servicio y Soporte de Productos LG

Tienes dudas sobre la configuración, uso, cuidado y reparación de un producto. Podemos ayudarte.

