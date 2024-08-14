About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Monitors

La gama de monitores de computadora para empresas de LG es tan extensa como diversos son tus intereses. No importa si buscas pantallas LED o LCD, gaming monitors UltraGear™ o pantallas UltraWide™. Encuéntralo todo aquí para tu negocio.

UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors

UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors

UltraWide™ Monitors

UltraWide™ Monitors

UltraFine™ Monitors

UltraFine™ Monitors

ERGO Monitors

ERGO Monitors

IPS Monitors

IPS Monitors

TV Monitors

TV Monitors

Productos LG como InstaView, WashTower, y OLED posan frente a un fondo negro con franjas doradas.

LG Celebra 40 Años

Compra productos LG con grades descuentos de aniversario.

LG Celebra 40 Años Conoce más

pa_sup_pc_hero_d

Comienza la Experiencia Side-by Side

Te permite trabajar reportes al mismo tiempo sin utilizar alt-tab

Comienza la Experiencia Side-by Side Conoce más

HeroBanner_1600x800_D

Eleva el Nivel de Tu Trabajo en Casa

Disfruta sesiones de webinar con diferentes archivos y mas participantes con tu monitor ultrawide

Eleva el Nivel de Tu Trabajo en Casa Conoce más

Monitores Ultrawide

Experimenta real productividad con los Monitores LG UltraWide

Experimenta real productividad con los monitores LG ultrawide

Monitores UltraGear™

cac-monitores-categoryselector-2

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

Monitores UHD

cac-monitores-categoryselector-3

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

Monitores IPS

cac-monitores-categoryselector-4

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

TV Monitor

cac-monitores-categoryselector-5

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

Monitores Medical

cac-monitores-categoryselector-6

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

Monitores Zero Client

cac-monitores-categoryselector-7

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

Monitores Thin Client

cac-monitores-categoryselector-8

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

Servicio y Soporte de Productos LG

Tienes dudas sobre la configuración, uso, cuidado y reparación de un producto. Podemos ayudarte.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 