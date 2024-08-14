About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LED Signage

¿Estás listo para disfrutar de la mejor calidad de imagen que hay en el mercado? ¡Las pantallas LED de LG llevarán tu experiencia visual al siguiente nivel!

 

Indoor LED

Outdoor LED

LG Magnit

LED Cinema

Transparent LED Film

LED Signage

LG Magnit

Brillo para tu refugio

Pantalla LG Micro LED que redefine tu experiencia de lujo en casa.

LG LED Cinema

El contraste infinito y el excelente brillo creado por el LG LED Cinema aportan detalles finos a la pantalla, proporcionándoles a los espectadores una asombrosa sensación de inmersión.

LG LED Cinema Más detalles

Una Clara Visión, una Gran Decisión

Crea momentos inmersivos.

Crea experiencias innovadoras.

LG LED signage es tu plataforma.

Una Clara Visión, una Gran Decisión Más detalles

LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes

Da forma a los momentos envolventes.

Da forma a la experiencia innovadora.

LED Signage de LG es tu plataforma de lanzamiento.

LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes Visite nuestra aplicación web LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes Descargue la aplicación

Descubre LG Digital Connect

Si estás buscando maneras de darle vida a tu espacio, ¡no busques más!

Conoce más

LED Interior>

LED Exterior>

LG Magnit>

LG LED Cinema >

Lámina LED Transparente >

LED Interior

Gama completa de modelos, desde los tonos súper finos a los tonos estándar para interior, para distintas aplicaciones interiores.

LED Interior Más información

LED Exterior

Distintos modelos disponibles con distintos diseños de carcasas para uso exterior como en estadios y anuncios en exterior y pantallas públicas.

LED Exterior Más información

LG Magnit

LG magnit es una pantalla que se encuentra en las profundidades de tu imaginación. Un nivel completamente nuevo de inmersión te espera en el negro infinito y el color auténtico.

LG Magnit Más información

LG LED Cinema

El contraste infinito y el excelente brillo creado por el LG LED Cinema aportan detalles finos a la pantalla, proporcionándoles a los espectadores una asombrosa sensación de inmersión.

LG LED Cinema Más información

Lámina LED Transparente

La lámina LED transparente de LG es otro nivel de renovación con visualización transparente. Su extraordinaria transparencia dota a la superficie de cristal o ventana a la cual se une una belleza mística llena de colores vívidos.

Lámina LED Transparente Más información

Ofrece una experiencia de simulación de AR y una propuesta automatizada.

Descarga ahora
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 