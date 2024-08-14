About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla Comercial

LG transformará tu negocio y te permitirá experimentar un nuevo nivel de creatividad con la señalización de la pantalla de información. LG revolucionará la forma de hacer negocios.

LG Magnit

Brillo para tu refugio pantalla LG micro LED que redefine tu experiencia de lujo en casa.

Make Your Business and Life More One:Derful 

Make Your Business and Life More One:Derful  Descubre ahora

LG Magnit

Verdadera innovación detrás de nuevas dimensiones

LG Magnit Descubre ahora

Verdadera Innovación Tras Simplicidad

Verdadera Innovación Tras Simplicidad Descubre ahora

LG Digital Connect Virtual Showcase

LG Digital Connect Virtual Showcase Conoce más

Logra Imágenes Espectaculares y Una Edición Meticulosa

Logra Imágenes Espectaculares y Una Edición Meticulosa Conoce más

LED Cinema

Entra en una nueva era del cine. Observa cómo se desarrolla tu oportunidad de negocio.

LED Cinema Descubre ahora

Ver lo Invisible, Tocar lo Invisible

Ver lo Invisible, Tocar lo Invisible Descubre ahora

Visión Clara, Gran Decisión

Da forma a los momentos envolventes. Da forma a la experiencia innovadora. LED Signage de LG es tu plataforma de lanzamiento.

Visión Clara, Gran Decisión Más información

Pantalla comercial

Innovación Para Una Vida Mejor

Tu elección en una solución de señalización digital y televisión comercial tiene el poder de influir profundamente en tus clientes.

Innovación Para Una Vida Mejor Más información

LG C-Display+

Encuentra la última información del producto junto con los casos de referencia, OLED/configuración de video wall, información de contacto manual y de ventas.

LG C-Display+ Visita nuestra aplicación LG C-Display+ Ve a descargar aplicación

Producto

Señalización Digital >

OLED Signage >

LED Signage >

TV Comercial >

LG Supersign Software >

Verticales >

Make Your Business and Life More One:Derful 

Make Your Business and Life More One:Derful  Descubre ahora

Producto destacado

 

Especial

Experimenta la eficacia y el entretenimiento de las señalizaciones especiales de LG, diseñadas para los requisitos particulares del entorno comercial.

 

Especial Más información

Interactivo

Solución de colaboración todo en uno para reuniones eficaces, con tecnología táctil avanzada y sistema en chip de alto rendimiento.

Interactivo Más información

Alto Brillo

Con una visibilidad extraordinaria y un rendimiento confiable, la solución perfecta para mostrar tanto la publicidad como la información.

 

Alto Brillo Más información

Video Wall

El video wall perfecto que ofrece una experiencia artística y multisensorial para sumergir a los espectadores en el contenido

Video Wall Más información

LED Signage

La amplia cartera de señalización LED para interiores y exteriores de LG ofrece soluciones de visualización envolvente para varias aplicaciones.

LED Signage Más información

Solución por Industria

Software

Supersign CMS

A comprehensive solution, supporting digital content creation and management

Supersign Control+

An optimized solution to control and monitor signages remotely

Signage 365 Care

An efficient fault diagnosis and remote control service

TV Comercial

Con LG Pro: con la solución de TV y señalización centric para hoteles, los administradores pueden crear contenidos personalizados para la atención de los huéspedes de forma más simple y fácil.

TV Comercial Más información

Ofrece una experiencia de simulación de AR y una propuesta automatizada

 

Descarga ahora
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 