LG EXPERIENCE

LG Y LOS DEPORTES EXTREMOS

LG sponsors extreme sports Championship, an event popular among young people worldwide. Action Sports are fast paced events that extend the boundaries of traditional sporting events. These events are Aggressive Inline Skating, Skateboarding, Bicycle Motocross (BMX) and Freestyle Motocross (FMX).



Extreme sports express creativity, passion and willingness to meet challenges, like LG wanted. On our way, we believe that LG represents the attitudes of these sporting events and seen as the ideal meeting point for introducing the most innovative products, such as mobile phones.



LG formed a major sponsorship agreement with the U.S. Aggressive Skaters Association (ASA) for the LG Action Sports Championship in major nations. In 2005, we sponsored the LG Action Sports Championship in Manchester, England and the LG Action Sports Championship in Los Angeles USA, 200 champions from 20 countries of the world, who had won in the regional preliminaries, competed fiercely at the world championships



LG also sponsors the LG Pro Tour Team, which has international professional champions and helps them improve their talents as contributing to the overall development of extreme sports.



The association of LG Action Sports and advanced technology products makes us the quintessential brand among young people worldwide.



Learn more about the LG Action Sports World Tour