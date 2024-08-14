Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG EXPERIENCE

Sponsor sporting activities enjoyed by people of the world, bringing joy to the lives of people and helping them connect with their passions.

LG Y LOS DEPORTES EXTREMOS

LG sponsors extreme sports Championship, an event popular among young people worldwide. Action Sports are fast paced events that extend the boundaries of traditional sporting events. These events are Aggressive Inline Skating, Skateboarding, Bicycle Motocross (BMX) and Freestyle Motocross (FMX).

Extreme sports express creativity, passion and willingness to meet challenges, like LG wanted. On our way, we believe that LG represents the attitudes of these sporting events and seen as the ideal meeting point for introducing the most innovative products, such as mobile phones.

LG formed a major sponsorship agreement with the U.S. Aggressive Skaters Association (ASA) for the LG Action Sports Championship in major nations. In 2005, we sponsored the LG Action Sports Championship in Manchester, England and the LG Action Sports Championship in Los Angeles USA, 200 champions from 20 countries of the world, who had won in the regional preliminaries, competed fiercely at the world championships

LG also sponsors the LG Pro Tour Team, which has international professional champions and helps them improve their talents as contributing to the overall development of extreme sports.

The association of LG Action Sports and advanced technology products makes us the quintessential brand among young people worldwide.

Learn more about the LG Action Sports World Tour

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 