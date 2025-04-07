Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED Descubre la
innovación infinita

*Omdia. 12 años siendo el n.º 1 en unidades más vendidas entre 2013 y 2024. Este resultado no constituye una garantía de LGE ni de sus productos. Visita https://www.omdia.com/ para obtener más información.

Descubre la innovación en el corazón de cada LG OLED

El primer procesador dedicado a OLED, perfeccionado tras años de evolución

Dedicado a OLED, nuestro procesador alpha AI sigue deslumbrando con su tecnología de punta. Desde hace más de 10 años, cada nueva evolución eleva constantemente los estándares de excelencia OLED.

Se muestra la evolución de cada procesador alpha AI desde 2018 hasta la actualidad. El texto insertado muestra la innovación o mejora del procesador introducida cada año, finalizando con la más reciente: hiperpersonalización basada en 1.6 mil millones de imágenes y 40 millones de datos de sonido.

*Las especificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Descubre Perfect Black OLED, solo con LG OLED

Experimenta imágenes impresionantes que solo un OLED con negros perfectos puede ofrecer. Disfruta de negros perfectos, colores vibrantes, degradados suaves sin neblina y una relación de contraste infinita, todo con una resolución real y píxeles nítidos.

LG OLED TV Wall-mounted En la pantalla se muestra una cadena montañosa bajo un cielo nocturno lleno de estrellas. La pantalla está dividida por la mitad. En un extremo, etiquetado como “Pantalla sin Perfect Black”, los colores se ven apagados y grisáceos, y las estrellas apenas son visibles. En el otro extremo, etiquetado como “Pantalla con Perfect Black”, los negros son profundos y oscuros, las estrellas brillan con intensidad y el resultado es una imagen con alto contraste y gran impacto visual.

Perfect Black

Perfect Black está verificado por UL y ofrece

niveles de negro reales para mejorar

el brillo y el contraste percibidos, ya sea que

haya luz u oscuridad a tu alrededor.

*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL para un negro perfecto medido según IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, basado en un entorno de iluminación interior típico (200 lux a 500 lux).
*El rendimiento real puede variar según la iluminación del ambiente y el entorno de visualización.

Un loro colorido en ultra alta definición sobre un fondo negro. A su alrededor hay gotas de agua suspendidas en el aire. La imagen muestra un Color Perfecto, ya que cada tono diferente del cuerpo del loro es vibrante y vívido. El fondo oscuro con salpicaduras de agua detalladas también resalta cómo la pantalla está libre de reflejos. Se observan diferentes certificaciones de logotipos de UL e Intertek. Estos se refieren a su 100 % de fidelidad de color, 100 % de volumen de color y su afirmación de ausencia de reflejos. También se observa un texto: Verifica la marca de certificación Color Perfecto.

Color perfecto

Las LG OLED TV, favoritas de los profesionales del cine,

cuentan con la certificación 100% de volumen de color y 100%

de fidelidad de color. Disfruta de colores precisos e intensos,

en ambientes iluminados

u oscuros.

*“Sin reflejos” se aplica a los modelos OLED M5 de 83/77/65 pulgadas y OLED G5 de 83/77/65/55 pulgadas.

*Los conceptos “100 % de fidelidad de color” y “100 % de volumen de color según DCI-P3” se aplican a las OLED TV de 2025.

*La pantalla LG OLED cuenta con la verificación de UL de Color perfecto medida según los estándares IDMS 11.5 de reflexión de aro de luz.

*100 % de volumen de color se define como el rendimiento de la pantalla que es igual o superior al tamaño del volumen de color del estándar DCI-P3 según la verificación independiente de Intertek.

*El panel LG OLED cuenta con la certificación de Intertek para el 100 % de fidelidad de color, medido según el estándar CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.

*La reflectividad de la pantalla se define como el valor del componente especular incluido (SCI) a 550 nm, sometido a pruebas independientes realizadas por Intertek.

*El panel LG OLED se clasifica como una pantalla sin reflejos con una reflexión inferior al 1%, según mediciones de Intertek.

Los grandes cineastas eligen
LG OLED.

Nuestras OLED TV cumplen con los más altos estándares del cine. Descubre por qué reconocidos profesionales de la industria prefieren la innovación y calidad de las LG OLED TV.

El cineasta estadounidense Sean Baker comparte lo que más le gusta de las LG OLED TV. Su cita está destacada, los negros son intensos. En resumen, es una imagen sencillamente increíble.

Sean Baker

Entrevista con la directora de fotografía Natasha Braier sobre por qué elige una LG OLED TV. Su cita está destacada: “Principalmente porque solo LG OLED representa los colores tal como los imaginé, con un espectro rico”.

Natasha Braier

El colorista profesional Walter Volpatto habla sobre la reproducción de color en las LG OLED TV. Su cita está destacada: “Esto permite conservar la reproducción detallada del color y el contraste tal como lo concibió el creador”.

Walter Volpatto

El director de fotografía Ed Grau habla sobre el negro perfecto de LG OLED. Su cita está destacada: “Como alguien que presta mucha atención a las áreas oscuras al filmar, me impresionó mucho la representación de los negros perfectos en las LG OLED”.

Edu Grau

El director de fotografía estadounidense Chris Blauvelt habla sobre las propiedades antirreflejo de la pantalla de la LG OLED TV. Su cita está destacada: “Fue increíble ver la oscuridad real de la imagen sin ningún reflejo”. También me gustaría destacar la función de mapeo profesional dinámico de tonos.

Chris Blauvelt

La directora de fotografía Amy Vincent comparte sus impresiones sobre la LG OLED TV. Su cita está destacada: “Me impresionó lo bien que la LG OLED capturó los tonos y las transiciones en las áreas oscuras”.

Amy Vincent

El colorista John Daro, radicado en Los Ángeles, habla sobre la función Perfect Black de la LG OLED TV. Su cita está destacada: “La función Perfect Black realmente roza la perfección. Pude experimentar niveles de negro muy profundos y oscuros”.

John Daro

El director de fotografía Tim S. Kang habla sobre su experiencia con la calidad de imagen de una LG OLED TV. Su cita está destacada: “Pude ver con mis propios ojos que LG OLED es la mejor en cuanto a la representación del negro, preservando incluso los detalles más sutiles”.

Tim S. Kang

El director de cine surcoreano Na Hong-Jin comparte su experiencia viendo cine en una LG OLED TV. Su cita está destacada: “Sentí que mostraba las condiciones originales en las que se filmó la película”.

Na Hong-jin

La próxima generación de LG AI TV

El AI Magic Remote completa la AI Experience

Controla fácilmente tu TV con AI Magic Remote, sin dispositivos extra. Con un sensor de movimiento y una rueda de desplazamiento, apunta y haz clic para usarlo como un ratón o simplemente di los comandos de voz.

*El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma, incluso para el mismo modelo.

*Algunas características pueden requerir una conexión a Internet. 

*AI Voice Recognition solo puede ofrecerse en países que admiten PLN en su lengua materna.

*AI Magic Remote puede requerir una compra por separado según el tamaño, modelo y región de tu TV.

Interfaz de webOS de LG con AI Magic Remote en primer plano. Las imágenes en miniatura en la interfaz del usuario muestran recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas de AI Voice ID.
Primer plano de la pantalla de una LG QNED TV en la que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.
La pantalla de una LG QNED TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla, se muestra la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario.
Una familia de cuatro integrantes reunida alrededor de una LG AI TV. Alrededor de la persona que sostiene el control remoto, aparece un círculo con su nombre. Esto muestra cómo AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario. Luego, en la interfaz de webOS, se muestra cómo la IA cambia automáticamente la cuenta y recomienda contenido personalizado.
Primer plano de la pantalla de una LG QNED TV en la que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.
La pantalla de una LG QNED TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla, se muestra la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario y ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas en el momento en que hablas.

AI Search

Pregúntale lo que quieras a tu TV. La IA integrada reconoce tu voz y da recomendaciones personalizadas rápidas a tus solicitudes. También puedes obtener resultados y soluciones con Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Interactúa con AI Chatbot con el AI Magic Remote y resuelve todas tus dudas, desde configuración hasta solución de problemas. La IA entiende la intención del usuario y brinda soluciones inmediatas.

*AI Voice ID puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de red. 

*El soporte de Voice ID puede variar según la región y el país, y está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024.

*Solo funciona con aplicaciones compatibles con la cuenta de Voice ID.

*AI Search está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024. 

*En los Estados Unidos y en Corea, AI Search usa el modelo LLM.

*AI Chatbot está disponible en países que admiten PLN en su lengua materna.

*AI Chatbot se puede vincular con el servicio de atención al cliente.

*Algunas características pueden requerir una conexión a Internet.

Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.
Pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización AI Picture Wizard. Una de las opciones está resaltada como si el usuario ya hubiera hecho su elección.
Pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización de AI Sound Wizard. Cuadrícula de diferentes íconos de clips de sonido. Una de las opciones está resaltada como si el usuario ya hubiera hecho su elección.
Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.
Pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización AI Picture Wizard. Se muestran varias imágenes en las que se destacan las selecciones del usuario. Aparece un ícono de carga y se muestra una imagen de un paisaje que va mejorando de izquierda a derecha.
Pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización de AI Sound Wizard. Se seleccionan series de íconos de clips de sonido. Se muestra un cantante de jazz y un saxofonista; las ondas de sonido representan el sonido personalizado animado en la imagen.

AI Concierge

Con solo pulsar el botón de IA del control remoto, se abre AI Concierge, un servicio que ofrece palabras clave y recomendaciones personalizadas según tu historial de

búsquedas y visualizaciones.

AI Picture Wizard

Los algoritmos avanzados aprenden tus preferencias al revisar 1,600 millones de posibilidades de imágenes. En función de tus selecciones, la TV crea una imagen personalizada solo para ti.

AI Sound Wizard

Elige el audio que prefieras de una selección de clips de sonido. De entre 40 millones de parámetros, la IA crea un perfil de sonido personalizado ajustado a tus preferencias.

*Los menús y las aplicaciones de AI Concierge que se admiten pueden variar según el país.

*Los menús de AI Concierge que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.

*Las recomendaciones de palabras clave de AI Concierge pueden variar según la aplicación y la hora del día.

Descubre el futuro de la televisión, donde la innovación se fusiona con la perfección

La primera OLED
TV del mundo,
con tecnología inalámbrica y transferencia de
audio y video
4K 144Hz

Nuestra Caja de conexión cero transmite calidad de imagen 4K

sin pérdidas visuales y con baja latencia.

Deshazte del desorden de cables y disfruta de diferente

contenido sin la inconveniencia de

las complicadas conexiones por cable.

Tres diferentes salas de estar con una televisión LG con tecnología True Wireless, a fin de mostrar lo despejado que está el espacio sin la necesidad de usar cables. La caja de Conexión cero también se muestra guardada en algún lugar, casi imperceptible.

*La primera TV inalámbrica de 144Hz del mundo en comparación con las TV tradicionales que tienen un sintonizador para la transmisión.

*La tecnología 4K 144Hz se aplica a OLED M5 de 83/77/65 pulgadas. Otros modelos con tecnología True Wireless vienen con una frecuencia de actualización de 120Hz.

*Imágenes sin pérdidas visuales según los resultados de pruebas internas con la norma ISO/IEC 29170-2, con un rendimiento real que depende de los ajustes, las condiciones del entorno y el uso. 

*La Caja de conexión cero debe estar instalada a una altura inferior a la del receptor inalámbrico de la televisión.

*Ubicar la Caja de conexión cero dentro de un armario podría generar una interferencia de señal, según el material y el grosor del armario.

*Los dispositivos deben conectarse por cable a la Caja de conexión cero.

*Es necesario conectar el cable de alimentación a la pantalla de la televisión y a la Caja de conexión cero.

*Al realizar la compra, los clientes recibirán la Caja de conexión cero de LG OLED evo o de LG OLED Signature.

La primera
OLED TV
transparente,
con True Wireless y transferencia
inalámbrica de
video y audio 4K

La LG SIGNATURE OLED T redefine lo posible 

y brinda una grandiosa 

experiencia de visión surrealista.

Diferentes espacios con una LG Signature OLED TV. En cada uno de ellos, la TV está en modo transparente, mostrando cómo los efectos visuales de T-Contents se integran con la realidad. En una de las escenas, también es visible la barra de información, que muestra la fecha, la hora y la temperatura.

*La tecnología 4K 144Hz se aplica a OLED M5 de 83/77/65 pulgadas. Otros modelos con tecnología True Wireless vienen con una frecuencia de actualización de 120Hz.

*Ubicar la Caja de conexión cero dentro de un armario podría generar una interferencia de señal, según el material y el grosor del armario.

*La Caja de conexión cero debe estar instalada a una altura inferior a la del receptor inalámbrico de la televisión.

*Los dispositivos deben conectarse por cable a la Caja de conexión cero.

*Es necesario conectar el cable de alimentación a la pantalla de la televisión y a la Caja de conexión cero.

*Al realizar la compra, los clientes recibirán la Caja de conexión cero de LG OLED evo o de LG OLED Signature.

*La primera TV transparente del mundo en comparación con las TV tradicionales que tienen un sintonizador para la transmisión.

*La transparencia del producto determinada mediante pruebas internas es del 43 %, aunque puede variar según el entorno y las condiciones de uso reales.

La tecnología de LG OLED
eleva el ARTE

Renombrados ARTistas eligen LG OLED como su lienzo digital

Nuestra innovación sin límites se extiende incluso al mundo del ARTE. Con LG OLED, artistas de todo el mundo encuentran inspiración para crear experiencias únicas gracias a nuestra tecnología de pantallas y su incomparable excelencia visual.

La exposición de arte Suh Se Ok x LG OLED se presenta con una cita de Suh Do Ho, uno de los artistas: “La singularidad de un lienzo digital transparente captó mi atención de inmediato”. La LG Signature OLED T también es visible. También se pueden ver breves descripciones sobre el artista y Frieze Seoul 2024.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul es una feria de arte

de renombre internacional centrada en el arte contemporáneo 

en la que participan 100 de las galerías de arte 

más influyentes de toda Asia.

Se presenta la exhibición Shepard Fairey x LG OLED. Se pueden ver descripciones de Frieze Los Ángeles 2024 y del artista. La LG OLED evo AI también es visible. Se destaca una cita de Shepard Fairey: “Quise colaborar con LG OLED porque la resolución de la pantalla es increíble. La transición de colores es realmente muy sofisticada.

FRIEZE LOS ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles es una celebración

de arte contemporáneo de la dinámica cultura

de Los Ángeles y la contribución global 

de la región a las artes visuales.

Se presenta la exhibición del artista Six N. Five utilizando LG OLED TV. También se pueden ver breves descripciones sobre el artista y el evento Frieze New York 2023. Se destaca una cita de Six N. Five: “La pantalla brillante, los colores precisos y la relación de contraste infinita de LG OLED TV despiertan una imaginación sin límites en el artista”. También se muestra la TV LG OLED evo.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York reúne

a las galerías de arte más importantes del mundo para mostrar

obras ambiciosas de artistas pioneros. Es una

oportunidad para conocer nuevos talentos

y algunas de las figuras más importantes del arte.

La innovación de LG OLED en CES a lo largo de los años

Se presentan diferentes exhibiciones e instalaciones de LG OLED en CES. Esto abarca CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 y CES 2025.

Una LG OLED TV con una obra de arte abstracta y colorida en su pantalla, con el procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen2 destacado detrás. Luces brillantes emergen del procesador y de la TV, resaltando su avanzada tecnología. También se observa el emblema “OLED TV, número uno del mundo durante 12 años”.

Descubre nuestra OLED TV más avanzada hasta el momento

*Omdia. 12 años siendo el n.º 1 en unidades más vendidas entre 2013 y 2024. Este resultado no constituye una garantía de LGE ni de sus productos. Visita https://www.omdia.com/ para obtener más información.

Compara las OLED TV y encuentra la ideal para ti

Compara fácilmente las funciones para elegir la TV que mejor se adapte a

tus necesidades.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
Imagen del producto LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Imagen del producto LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Imagen del producto LG OLED C5
OLED C5
Pantalla LG SIGNATURE OLED (97”), LG OLED evo (83”, 77”, 65”) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Tamaño Hasta 97” (97”, 83”, 77”, 65”) Hasta 97” (97”, 83”, 77”, 65”, 55”, 48”) Hasta 83” (83”, 77”, 65”, 55”, 48”, 42”)
True wireless True wireless - -
Procesador Procesador alpha 11 IA Gen2 Procesador alpha 11 IA Gen2 Procesador alpha 9 IA Gen8
AI Brightness Control Brightness Booster Ultimate (83”, 77” y 65”), Brightness Booster Max (97”) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83”, 77”, 65”, 55”), Brightness Booster Max (97”, 48”) Brightness Booster (83”, 77”, 65”, 55”)
Color Perfect Black, Color perfecto Perfect Black, Color perfecto Perfect Black, Color perfecto
Imágenes de IA Superescalado de IA, Mapeo dinámico de tonos de OLED, AI Director Processing Superescalado de IA, Mapeo dinámico de tonos de OLED, AI Director Processing Superescalado de IA, Mapeo dinámico de tonos de OLED
Sonido con IA AI Sound Pro (virtual de 11.1.2 canales), AI Object Remastering, Amplificador de sonido AI Sound Pro (virtual de 11.1.2 canales), AI Object Remastering, Amplificador de sonido AI Sound Pro (virtual de 11.1.2 canales), AI Voice Remastering Amplificador de sonido
Sistema operativo (SO) webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program

*Las características pueden variar según el modelo. Consulte las especificaciones detalladas en la página de cada producto.

*Las especificaciones pueden variar según el modelo o el tamaño de la pantalla.

*La compatibilidad con algunas funciones puede variar según la región y el país.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 