Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG member days

Los LG Member Days han comenzado

Regístrate como LG Member y disfruta de beneficios especiales del 13 al hasta el 30 de septiembre. 

Los LG Member Days han comenzado Registrarme ahora

Extra Discount

Conviértete en LG Member hoy

2% fijo en todas tus compras + 5% de cupón de bienvenida + 3% en puntos de recompensa en tu siguiente compra

Conviértete en LG Member hoy Términos y Condiciones

Conviértete en LG Member y descubre todo lo que tenemos para ti

Regístrate como LG Member hoy y disfruta las sorpresas  especiales que te traemos.
Entrar Registrarme

Descubre todos los beneficios que tenemos para ti

Equipa tu hogar con lo mejor de LG

Descuentos de hasta 40% en productos seleccionados

Aprovecha descuentos de hasta 40% durante los LG Member Days

Comprar ahora
HA

Descuentos especiales de hasta 25% en línea blanca

Comprar ahora
HE

Llévate la combinación perfecta de TV+ Bocina con hasta 40% de descuento

Comprar ahora

Línea Blanca

Entretenimiento

Días de descuentos para Miembros LG

Regístrate como
LG Member hoy

Sé el primero en enterarte de los beneficios y sorpresas especiales que tenemos para ti

Regístrate como <br>LG Member hoy Registrarse

Conviértete en un LG Member

Disfruta de todos los beneficios de ser un LG member.

Desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios exclusivos.

Ingresa Únete a nosotros

Cupón de Bienvenida

Al registrarte recibe 5% en tu primera compra

Precios Exclusivos

Recibe un 2% extra en tus compras al ser un LG member

Envío Gratis

¡Envío GRATIS a todo el país!

Haz tu pedido y recibe tus productos sin costo adicional.

Promoción exclusiva para usuarios registrados como LG Member del 13 al 30 de septiembre de 2024. Aplica solo en compras a través de www.lg.com/pa o en nuestra tienda física LG Store en Calle Aquilino de la Guardia, Marbella. Para más información ingresa e www.lg.com/pa o en nuestra tienda física LG Store en Calle Aquilino de la Guardia, Marbella. Para más información ingresa en www.lg.com/pa/members y/o www.lg.com/pa/lgmemberdays. Envío gratis a todo el país. Hasta 12 cuotas sin intereses en tarjetas BAC. Bonos de instalación solo para productos seleccionados. Servicios de entrega e instalación están sujetos a disponibilidad de cobertura de talleres oficiales de LG y socios logísticos.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 