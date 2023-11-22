About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Para a sua casa

Com a LG pode reduzir a sua conta de electricidade e dar um contributo pró-activo para a reviravolta energética. Os painéis solares LG trazer-lhe eficiência e fiabilidade ao mesmo tempo que combinam design e qualidade.

Moradia familiar moderna com módulos LG NeON2.

Qualidade de desempenho para a sua casa

Com módulos solares de qualidade e altamente eficientes da LG ajuda a proteger o ambiente e poupa em custos energéticos.

Moradia familiar maravilhosa com módulos LG NeON2 Black.

Mude já para energia solar!

Os módulos solares da LG oferecem uma qualidade e desempenho únicos para a transição energética entre as quatro paredes de sua casa.

 

Calculadora de energia solar da LG

BREVEMENTE

A calculadora solar da LG

Vale a pena optar por energia fotovoltaica. Calcule já o seu consumo de energia, bem como a energia e a área de cobertura necessárias.

Módulo LG NeON 2 Black instalado numa cobertura plana num pequeno edifício habitacional.

O parceiro fiável para a sua transição energética residencial

Como a LG é uma marca de sucesso internacional, pode contar com a nossa capacidade de inovação e desenvolvimento. Os módulos da LG atingem um desempenho absolutamente superior numa comparação de mercado. Ganha mais energia, protege o ambiente e reduz os seus custos.

SAIBA MAIS

O parceiro fiável para a sua transição energética residencial Saiba Mais

NeON® R PRIME

D03-01_Q1K-SideView-260x260

370 / 365 / 360 / 355W

NeON® R

Módulo vertical LG NEON R.

400 / 395 / 390W

NeON® H

Dois módulos verticais LG NEON 2.

390 / 385 / 380 / 375 / 370W

NeON® H Black

Dois módulos verticais LG NEON 2 BLACK.

380 / 375 / 370W

NeON® H+ Black

NEON® H+ Black

410 / 405 / 400W
Duas instalações de módulos LG NeON R num telhado em ambiente rural.

BREVEMENTE

Blog da LG Solar

A LG disponibiliza informações sobre as últimas tendências FV e fornece sugestões e dicas sobre energia solar, poupança energética e energias renováveis.