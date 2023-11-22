We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ESS Takes You to a Whole New World
ESS (Energy Storage System) is a device/system that stores electricity from power systems (solar panels) in a battery and discharges it when needed. It is a solution for saving energy and a way to contribute to the environment.
The Evolution of Home Energy Storage LG Home Series
The LG Electronics ESS is a state of the art home energy management system designed for homeowners ready to take control of their home energy usage. Homeowners can take control of home energy usage and self-power their home, day or night, with the LG ESS Home 8, a cleaner, more-reliable energy storage system that can help work towards independence from the grid.
A house with solar panels on the roof. A car is in front of the house and 2 Energy Solar System models are to the right.
Your Home. Your Energy. Your Way.
AC-coupled, or connected directly to the grid, LG ESS Home 8 provides clean and reliable energy. Whether LG ESS Home 8 is the main power source, being used as backup power for outages, or in time-of-use mode (when power rates are highest), take control of your electric bill with LG ESS Home 8.
Additionally allowing homeowners to seamlessly store excess solar energy to power their home both day and night.
Unique Modular Design Battery
With its unique modular design, LG HBP battery can be divided into one battery control unit and two battery modules. It enables easier transportation, handling and installation.
On the left is the Energy Solar System product, with three battery images and a "Developed and pated from LG" mark in the center. On the right side, there are yellow, green, and blue gradations from the top of the battery. Additional safety buffer, total usable capacity, and buffer capacity are written in order from the top.
Back-up Mode Solar Capabilities
LG Home 8 Energy Storage System can connect 4-AC units (Large Storage Capacity / Options).
A row of houses in complete darkness with one lit up, indicating the Energy Solar System's use as a backup during a blackout.
Smart Mode According to Weather Forecast
LG ESS Home 8 helps you make the most of battery by controlling the charging mode according to the weather of the day. This economical driving mode saves your money by maximizing self-consumption.
2 graphs comparing charging power in products with weather sensors versus without under a roof with solar panels installed.
Intelligent Monitoring for Smarter Consumption
Homeowners can easily control and navigate the LG ESS Home 8 system via the LG ThinQ® app. For installers, the provided LG Enervu app allows ease of set up and testing without the need for additional equipment.
*To use the EnerVu web monitoring system. The user’s ESS must be activated by LG ThinQ® mobile application first.
*After registering in EnerVu, installer can check variety of information such as system stature, information, report, etc
*Warranty conditions may vary depending on the marketing policy by countries
-
Intelligent LG Offerings
When you choose LG ESS Home 8, you not only get an energy efficient system, you also get access to the ThinQ® app that can also be used with your LG smart appliances, HVAC, and beyond.
-
Smart Technology for a Smart Home
With a modern, clean design, the integrated battery not only stores energy, but also can connect (via the LG ThinQ app) with all your LG home appliances.
-
Secure & Sustainable
The LG ESS Home 8 eliminates the need for emergency backup diesel generators with cleaner solar-fed energy, while working to protect against utility outages by providing clean battery backup power.
Homeowner Benefits
· Backed by a trusted, industry-leading technology brand
· Integrated, all-in-one system (PCS + NMC Battery and smart energy box)
· Whole-home back-up or emergency loads back-up compatible
· Can be easily added to an existing solar system or connect directly to the grid
· Compact design maximizes space and installation time
· Up to 10-year limited warranty
· Can be linked to the LG ThinQ Home Management System app
Installer Benefits
· Safety: UL9540A fire certified by UL directly, UL1741SA, UL1741SB(TBD), NEMA Type 3R
· Installation: ready-to-deploy, all-in-one system (PCS + NMC Battery with built-in CT Censor and smart energy box)
· Scalability: Connect 4-units for up to 57.6kWh of total storage
· Monitoring: In-depth system performance and data analysis via EnerVu software