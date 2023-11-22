About Cookies on This Site

ESS Takes You to a Whole New World

ESS (Energy Storage System) is a device/system that stores electricity from power systems (solar panels) in a battery and discharges it when needed. It is a solution for saving energy and a way to contribute to the environment.

A light bulb and plant shoot side by side in soil against a leafy backdrop.

The Evolution of Home Energy Storage LG Home Series

The LG Electronics ESS is a state of the art home energy management system designed for homeowners ready to take control of their home energy usage. Homeowners can take control of home energy usage and self-power their home, day or night, with the LG ESS Home 8, a cleaner, more-reliable energy storage system that can help work towards independence from the grid.

A house with solar panels on the roof. A car is in front of the house and 2 Energy Solar System models are to the right.

5 Energy Solar System products installed under a flight of stairs, next to a bicycle and some sports equipment.

Powerful & Modular

Connect up to four LG home systems to store and provide up to 57.6 kWh of usable energy.

Your Home. Your Energy. Your Way.

AC-coupled, or connected directly to the grid, LG ESS Home 8 provides clean and reliable energy. Whether LG ESS Home 8 is the main power source, being used as backup power for outages, or in time-of-use mode (when power rates are highest), take control of your electric bill with LG ESS Home 8.

Additionally allowing homeowners to seamlessly store excess solar energy to power their home both day and night.

Unique Modular Design Battery

With its unique modular design, LG HBP battery can be divided into one battery control unit and two battery modules. It enables easier transportation, handling and installation.

On the left is the Energy Solar System product, with three battery images and a "Developed and pated from LG" mark in the center. On the right side, there are yellow, green, and blue gradations from the top of the battery. Additional safety buffer, total usable capacity, and buffer capacity are written in order from the top.

Back-up Mode Solar Capabilities

LG Home 8 Energy Storage System can connect 4-AC units (Large Storage Capacity / Options).

A row of houses in complete darkness with one lit up, indicating the Energy Solar System's use as a backup during a blackout.

Smart Mode According to Weather Forecast

LG ESS Home 8 helps you make the most of battery by controlling the charging mode according to the weather of the day. This economical driving mode saves your money by maximizing self-consumption.

2 graphs comparing charging power in products with weather sensors versus without under a roof with solar panels installed.

Intelligent Monitoring for Smarter Consumption

Homeowners can easily control and navigate the LG ESS Home 8 system via the LG ThinQ® app. For installers, the provided LG Enervu app allows ease of set up and testing without the need for additional equipment.

LG ThinQ® is the Mobile Application for the end Users

EnerVu is Web Monitoring System for the Installers

*To use the EnerVu web monitoring system. The user’s ESS must be activated by LG ThinQ® mobile application first.
*After registering in EnerVu, installer can check variety of information such as system stature, information, report, etc

Energy Partner with an Integrated Service

Energy Partner with an Integrated Service

"Up to 10-years limited warranty internet connection & LG ThinQ® service registration are required. 5-years Limited warranty Not connected to the internet or not registered in the LG ThinQ service."

*Warranty conditions may vary depending on the marketing policy by countries

Homeowner Benefits

· Backed by a trusted, industry-leading technology brand

· Integrated, all-in-one system (PCS + NMC Battery and smart energy box)

· Whole-home back-up or emergency loads back-up compatible

· Can be easily added to an existing solar system or connect directly to the grid

· Compact design maximizes space and installation time

· Up to 10-year limited warranty

· Can be linked to the LG ThinQ Home Management System app

Installer Benefits

· Safety: UL9540A fire certified by UL directly, UL1741SA, UL1741SB(TBD), NEMA Type 3R

· Installation: ready-to-deploy, all-in-one system (PCS + NMC Battery with built-in CT Censor and smart energy box)

· Scalability: Connect 4-units for up to 57.6kWh of total storage

· Monitoring: In-depth system performance and data analysis via EnerVu software

A button reading "learn more" that allows users to make purchase inquiries.

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry To Buy Learn More
A button reading "learn more" that allows users to download a product catalogue.

Resource Download

Resource Download Learn More