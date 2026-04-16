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R290 Bomba de calor para aquecimento de água de 100ℓ
EU_Energy_MEZ00805301 Label Energy(WH10ESF0.HA)4.8.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto
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R290 Bomba de calor para aquecimento de água de 100ℓ

EU_Energy_MEZ00805301 Label Energy(WH10ESF0.HA)4.8.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

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R290 Bomba de calor para aquecimento de água de 100ℓ

WH10ESF0 HA
Vista frontal de R290 Bomba de calor para aquecimento de água de 100ℓ WH10ESF0 HA
Vista superior da bomba de calor para aquecimento de água LG WH10ESF0.FA em branco essência com design wall-mounted.
O exterior da bomba de calor para aquecimento de água da LG (WH10ESF0.FA) com as dimensões indicadas. Mede 540 mm × 1280 mm × 565 mm.
Vista frontal de R290 Bomba de calor para aquecimento de água de 100ℓ WH10ESF0 HA
Vista superior da bomba de calor para aquecimento de água LG WH10ESF0.FA em branco essência com design wall-mounted.
O exterior da bomba de calor para aquecimento de água da LG (WH10ESF0.FA) com as dimensões indicadas. Mede 540 mm × 1280 mm × 565 mm.

Funcionalidades principais

  • Refrigerante natural R290 com baixo GWP (3)
  • Sem trabalho de tubagem de refrigerante
  • Etiqueta energética ErP classe A+ (clima médio, perfil de carga L)
  • Design branco requintado que se adapta a vários ambientes
  • Temperatura máxima da água até 75 °C com um elemento de aquecimento
  • Fornece quatro modos de funcionamento diferentes (modo de bomba de calor, modo automático, modo turbo, modo de férias)
Mais

Desempenho avançado de água quente

A bomba de calor para aquecimento de água fornece água quente a temperaturas máximas de até 60-75 °C1) com um elemento de aquecimento integrado, proporcionando um abastecimento consistente.

Excelente eficiência energética

Classificado com a etiqueta energética ErP da UE classe A+2), proporcionando um desempenho de elevada eficiência com baixo consumo de energia e possui a tecnologia SG Ready, que otimiza os custos de funcionamento com base nas taxas de eletricidade.3)

Controlo remoto inteligente

A bomba de calor para aquecimento de água permite o controlo e monitorização remotos através da aplicação LG ThinQ, facilitando o diagnóstico de problemas e o contacto com o centro de assistência ou instalador.

Modos de funcionamento otimizados

A bomba de calor para aquecimento de água possui quatro modos de funcionamento (Bomba de calor, Automático, Turbo e Férias), oferecendo um desempenho flexível para uma variedade de necessidades de utilização.

1) WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESFO.CA : temperatura máxima da água até 75 ℃/WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA, WH20S.F5, WH27SF5: temperatura máxima até 60 ℃
2) O sistema de etiquetagem energética ErP da UE para bombas de calor tem classes de eficiência que variam entre G (menos eficiente) e A+++ (mais eficiente).
3) Classe energética A+, SG Ready aplicável a todos os modelos (WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA)

Key Feature

  • Refrigerante natural R290 com baixo GWP (3)
  • Sem trabalho de tubagem de refrigerante
  • Etiqueta energética ErP classe A+ (clima médio, perfil de carga L)
  • Design branco requintado que se adapta a vários ambientes
  • Temperatura máxima da água até 75 °C com um elemento de aquecimento
  • Fornece quatro modos de funcionamento diferentes (modo de bomba de calor, modo automático, modo turbo, modo de férias)

SUMÁRIO

Imprimir

DIMENSÕES

O exterior da bomba de calor para aquecimento de água da LG (WH10ESF0.FA) com as dimensões indicadas. Mede 540 mm × 1280 mm × 565 mm.

Todas as especificações

DADOS DE EFICIÊNCIA

  • COP (7 ℃ / 15 ℃)

    2.70 / -

  • Classe energética (7 ℃ / 15 ℃)

    A+ / -

  • Perfil de carga

    M

  • V40 (ℓ)

    110

TEMPERATURA MÁXIMA DA ÁGUA

  • bomba de calor (℃)

    60

  • com elemento de aquecimento (℃)

    75

INTERVALO DE FUNCIONAMENTO (TEMPERATURA DO AR EXTERIOR)

  • Mín. ~ Máx. (℃)

    -7 ~ 48

LIGAÇÕES DE TUBAGEM

  • Diâmetro de entrada de água (polegadas)

    G 1/2"

  • Diâmetro de saída de água (polegadas)

    G 1/2"

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Tensão, fase, frequência (V, Ø, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

REFRIGERANTE

  • Tipo

    R290

  • GWP

    3

  • Montante pré-carregado (g)

    148

NÍVEL DE PRESSÃO SONORA A 2 M (MODO AUTOMÁTICO)

  • Nominal (dB(A))

    38

GERAL

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P) (mm)

    540 x 1,280 x 565

  • Peso do produto (kg)

    64.0

  • Potência sonora (aquecimento) SH/H/M/L/SL (dB(A))

    - / - / 45 / - / -

  • Tipo de ânodo

    Mg anode + ICCP

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.
Para saber mais sobre como este produto lida com dados e os seus direitos como utilizador, visite ″Cobertura de Dados e Especificações″ em LG Privacy

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.