Designed to provide effective cooling for even the largest buildings and facilities, LG’s chilled water central air conditioning solutions are ideal for industrial facilities such as power plants and factories as well as district cooling.

R&D Infrastructure

LG Chiller products are manufactured and assembled in two extensive factory sites.

• Location : Jeonju, Korea

• Area : 152,842m²

• Business Established : 1968

• Factory Open : 2005

• Products : Centrifugal Chiller, Absorption Chiller, Water Cooled Screw Chiller

• Location : Qingdao, China

• Area : 66,661m²

• Factory Open : 1997

• Products : Centrifugal Chiller, Absorption Chiller, Water Cooled Screw Chiller, Air Cooled Screw Chiller

Awards

LG Chiller solution is reliable and quality proven by international certifications.

Certifications

• AHRI 550/590 Certification

• Factory Management System : OHSAS 18001, ISO 14001, ISO 9001

• Heat Exchanger Design : ASME U · ASME S · ASME N · ASME NPT Stamp

• ETL Certification : ANSI/UL 1995, CAN/CSA C22.2

Extensive Line-Ups

Centrifugal

• Capacity Range : 200~3,000 RT

• COP : 6.7

Absorption

• Capacity Range : 50~3,500 RT
• COP : 1.51

Air-cooled Screw

• Capacity Range : 80~500 RT
• COP : 3.2

Water-cooled Screw

• Capacity Range : 80~380 RT

• COP : 5.3

GHP (Gas-driven Heat Pump)

• Capacity Range : 16~60HP

• COP : 1.33

Scroll Chiller

• Capacity Range : 20~180 RT

• COP : 3.0

