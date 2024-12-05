About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Suspended

 

LG Ceiling Suspended Unit delivers a powerful cooling and heating performance and provides a modern design that blends in perfectly with any type of space.

air-solution_01_Ceiling_Floor_Convertible_20112017_D_1514367766877

Ceiling Suspended

Modern & tasteful aesthetics perfectly blending in with the indoor environment

Features
Features
convertible_Differentiated_Design_17112017_D_1510904884431

Differentiated Design

Award-winning elegance of the ceiling suspended unit comes with the stunning V-shaped design and black vane.

Powerful Cooling & Heating

Its powerful cooling and heating performance allows operation in large areas. The air flow can reach up to 15m away from the air conditioner.
convertible_Two_Thermistors_Control_Optional_17112017_D_1510907351143

Two Thermistors Control (Optional)

An optional control panel includes a second thermistor, allowing precise indoor temperature checks from multiple locations.

Easy Installation & Maintenance

Installation speed and ease are improved with one-touch in/out filter structure and a simplified two-pieces filter, which slides out for easy cleaning and maintenance.

