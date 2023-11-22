About Cookies on This Site

Imagem de uma família a desfrutar de um bom momento numa sala de estar.

Uma forma mais inteligente de manter a eficiência energética em casa.

Comprar

Poupança de Energia

 - Monitorização do consumo de energia

 - Solução de energia renovável

 - Fornecimento eficiente de aquecimento e água quente

Conveniência

 - Controlo através da aplicação LG ThinQ a qualquer hora e em qualquer lugar

 - Conexão fácil com o sistema de gestão residencial

Arrefecimento com Conforto

 - Mantém perfeitamente o equilíbrio de temperatura e húmidade

 - Conforto personalizável

 - Ar limpo

Imagem de uma casa com quatro miniaturas de uma sala de estar, uma casa de banho, um quarto e um terraço.
Imagem de uma mulher a ler na cama com o ar condicionado ligado.

Quarto

A temperatura e a húmidade são automaticamente equilibradas para criar condições mais confortáveis.

Imagem de uma pessoa a controlar um ar condicionado no teto, através de um smartphone.

Sala de estar

Com a app LG ThinQ, pode controlar o seu equipamento a qualquer momento e em qualquer lugar.

Imagem que mostra uma sala de estar, uma casa de banho, uma sala de caldeira e o exterior da casa.

Casa de banho

A bomba de calor ar-água gera aquecimento e água quente com uma combinação de energia elétrica e natural.

Imagem de um Multi V S instalado na varanda ao ar livre

Terraço

Aproveite ao máximo o seu terraço com o Multi V S, um sistema compacto e que economiza espaço.

Conheça a linha de produtos para a sua casa

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

Multi V Unidades Interiores

Multi V Unidades Interiores

Soluções de Águas Quentes

Soluções de Águas Quentes

Soluções de Ventilação

Soluções de Ventilação

Mono Split

Mono Split

Multi Split

Multi Split

Soluções de Aquecimento (AWHP)

Soluções de Aquecimento (AWHP)

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

Enquire To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Enquire To Buy Enquire to buy

Meet LG's optimal solutions for various types of residences

The POLO Townhouse

Premium townhouse complex in Dubai.
/ Multi V S, Indoor units

Learn More

The Vermont

Premium townhouse complex in Dubai.
/ Multi V S, Indoor units

Learn More

The Escala

Luxury high-rise condos in Vancouver.
/ Multi V, Indoor Units

Learn More

Condomínio Del Lago

Luxury residence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
/ Multi split

Learn More