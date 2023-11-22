About Cookies on This Site

Uma imagem de um funcionário de vendas a sorrir ao entregar um produto

Projete a sua loja para ser um local de destaque

Comprar

Design e Desempenho Ideais

 - Design personalizado e desempenho adaptado para cada espaço 

 - Unidades internas finas e compactas

 - Design modular com compressor e permutador de calor separados

Poupança de Energia

 - Um Sensor de Detecção Humana ajusta o tempo e a direção

 - O calor residual das unidades internas pode ser utilizado para aquecer água

An outdoor mall with thumbnails of a showroom, a restaurant, a coffee shop, a fast-food restaurant, and a clothing store.
Uma imagem de uma cafetaria num centro comercial com o ar condicionado ligado.

Cafés com interiores elegantes

A unidade Round Cassette possui um design refinado para destacar o interior de uma loja.

A imagem de um restaurante num centro comercial com o ar condicionado ligado

Restaurantes de grande dimensão

As unidades de teto criam uma velocidade e volume de vento poderosos e podem enviar ar até 15 metros para arrefecer e aquecer espaços grandes rapidamente.

Imagem de pessoas num showroom de carros com o ar condicionado ligado.

Showrooms

A Cassete Inteligente de 4 vias com Sensor de Detecção Humana economiza energia ao detetar o número de pessoas e o tipo de espaço, ajustando assim o tempo de funcionamento e a direção do ar.

Imagens de uma pessoa a lavar legumes com água quente

Restaurantes com lavagem de água quente

Utilizando o Multi V S em conjunto com o Hydro Kit, é possível reduzir o custo de energia ao reutilizar o calor residual da unidade interior para aquecimento de água.

Uma imagem da montra frontal de uma loja de roupa vista do exterior.

Lojas de roupa sem espaço exterior suficiente.

O Multi V M é modular, com compressores e permutadores de calor separados que permitem que instale uma unidade externa em ambientes internos.

Conheça a linha de produtos para a sua loja

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

MULTI V M

MULTI V M

Multi V Unidades Interiores

Multi V Unidades Interiores

Soluções de Águas Quentes

Soluções de Águas Quentes

Mono split

Mono split

Multi Split

Multi Split

