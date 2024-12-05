About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Air Handling Unit (AHU)

LG Air Handling Unit is a flexible air handling solution for a fresh and comfortable indoor environment that will you have feeling your best. LG AHU provides a better indoor environment with an energy-efficient system during all seasons.

AHU_feature01_20171124_D_1511944269268

AHU Solution for MULTI V

Flexible air handling solution for fresh and comfortable indoor climate

Features Line Up
Features
Enquire to Buy

MULTI V-AHU Connection

MULTI V can be connected to the DX coil of an Air Handling Unit for fresh air conditioned environment. Various control options are prepared for LG controllers or supplied DDC, which can contact signal or Modbus protocols.

AHU_feature03_20171124_D_1511944396455

Energy Saving Air Control for All Climatic Needs

DX AHU is the Heat Pump AHU combined with unique technology of the AHU and MULTI V. As a new solution, it can provide cooling, heating and free cooling operations for energy reduction via air control throughout indoor and outdoor environments during all seasons.

AHU_feature04_20171124_D_1511944472109

Air Control via Temperature Sensor

When controlling the indoor air temperature, users can choose to set indoor temperature that matches either the supply air or return air via temperature sensor.

Flexible & Expendable Air Solution

AHU can be a suitable solution for various sites due to its application flexibility and wide range of line up with large capacity models. It can be connected to various field devices and its link to multiple 3rd party controllers make it an even more compatible air solution.

air-handling-unit-feature6_20122017_M_1513758905394

Various Options for Control Links

AHU can be connected to various control links such as individual remote controller, LG central control system, contact control via direct contact with DDC and Modbus communication control.

AHU_feature07_20171124_D_1511944998027

Line Up

[PC]Inquiry To Buy_1516255102043

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry To Buy Buy Now

Become an LG Member

Enjoy all the benefits of FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

Sign In Join Us

Welcome Voucher

Get 5% off your first purchase when you join

Exclusive Pricing

Receive an extra 2% membership discount

Free Delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com

Need Help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get Support