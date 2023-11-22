We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NeON® 2
O módulo mais vendido da LG
O NeON® 2 é o módulo solar mais vendido da LG. Recebeu o aclamado “Intersolar AWARD” em 2015 por introduzir a tecnologia Cello da LG que aumenta a potência de saída e a fiabilidade, tornando-se um dos módulos mais poderosos e versáteis no mercado.