About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

NeON® 2

A LG oferece um amplo portfólio de módulos solare de alto desempenho para praticamente todas as aplicações possíveis. O painel fotovoltaico NeON® 2 oferece uma garantia mais longa, durabilidade e desempenho superiores, bem como um design personalizado.

NeON® 2 O módulo mais vendido da LG

NeON® 2
O módulo mais vendido da LG

O NeON® 2 é o módulo solar mais vendido da LG. Recebeu o aclamado “Intersolar AWARD” em 2015 por introduzir a tecnologia Cello da LG que aumenta a potência de saída e a fiabilidade, tornando-se um dos módulos mais poderosos e versáteis no mercado.

Características Principais Tecnologia
Características Principais
Garantia de Desempenho Superior

Garantia de Desempenho Superior

A LG apoia sempre os seus produtos com políticas de garantia exemplares. A garantia de desempenho linear assegura no mínimo 90,08% de potência de saída no final do 25.° ano.

* Os 5 principais fabricantes de painéis solares em 2018 (estimados) da IHAS Markit. Todos os valores são médias dos produtos mono-perc mais recentes de cada empresa.

LG NeON® 2 - Tecnologia Cello™

LG NeON® 2 - Tecnologia Cello™

Módulo estético em preto

Fiabilidade otimizada a longo prazo

Quando ocorrem micro fissuras ou erosão do elétrodo devido à degradação natural dos mecanismos ao redor da célula solar, o LG NeON® 2 reduz o desempenho bloqueando o caminho elétrico devido à disposição apertada dos cabos.

Módulo de alta potência

Módulo de alta potência

O LG NeON® 2 produz mais energia do que os módulos convencionais, permitindo cumprir as necessidades de energia usando menos espaço.

* O desempenho efetivo pode variar consoante o ambiente e condições.
Cálculos baseados no sist. FV. Resultados da simulação para junho de 2019
- Localização: Surrey, Reino Unido
- Fonte de dados: Ficheiro Pan, Ficha técnica

Módulo de alta potência

Forte desempenho em diversos ambientes

O LG NeON® 2 produz mais energia do que os módulos multi do tipo P em condições de alta temperatura, bem como em condições de irradiação baixa.

* O desempenho efetivo pode variar consoante o ambiente e condições.
Cálculos baseados no sist. FV. Resultados da simulação para junho de 2019
- Localização: Surrey, Reino Unido
- Dia: 10/julho (Temperatura mais alta num dia: 25,8 Celsius)
- Fonte de dados: Ficheiro Pan, Ficha técnica

Sumário

Tipo de CélulaQuadroCélulaspotência
Monocristalina N-TypeAlumínio6x10370/365/360W

Especificações técnicas

Dimensões1,700 x 1,016 x 40 mm
Barras12
Carga Frontal6,000pA
Carga Traseira5,400pA
Garantía25 anos
Eficiência do Painel(%)21.4(370W)