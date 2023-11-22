About Cookies on This Site

Imagem do LG NeON H+ Black no telhado

LG NeON H+ Black

Design Gap-free, Tecnologia N-type - Módulo estético em preto para o seu telhado

Principais Características Tecnologia
Principais Características
Gráficos e imagens que mostram a produção de energia limpa de longa duração com um produto com 25 anos de garantia de produto e desempenho

Garantia de Desempenho Superior

A LG apoia sempre os seus produtos com políticas de garantia exemplares. A garantia de desempenho linear assegura no mínimo 90,08% de potência de saída no final do 25.° ano.

As vantagens da Tecnologia Gap-free

Preenche os espaços vazios para produzir mais eletricidade.

Razão #1

O que torna o painel solar Gap-free da LG uma excelente opção para o meu telhado?

Os painéis NeON H + Black da LG produzem mais com menos. Os painéis com tecnologia gap-free eliminam os espaços vazios entre as 132 células (half-cut) individuais de um painel. Em suma, preenche as lacunas, permitindo a produção de mais energia para a mesma área de instalação.

Razão #2

Não é arriscado compactar as células no painel?

Não. Na verdade, a sobreposição de células torna a estrutura ainda mais resistente. Num painel tradicional, o distância entre as células e a consequente curvatura do fio criam um elo mais fraco, onde cria tensões.

Melhoria da potência disponívelatravés da tecnologia avançada

Tecnologia LG NeON H+ Black: 3 características únicas

Característica Única #1

25 de Garantia de produto e desempenho

Após 1 ano, o NeON H + Black mantém 98,5% do seu desempenho inicial. Com uma degradação anual de apenas 0,33%, mantém a sua impressionante capacidade inicial em 90,6% após 25 anos de funcionamento. Os painéis P-mono normalmente mantêm 97% da capacidade inicial após 1 ano, e apenas 84,3% após 25 anos.

Característica Única #2

Menos perdas de energia

A LG reduziu a perda de energia aplicando elétrodos mais finos e melhorando o processo de fabrico. Ao reduzir a área de superfície dos elétrodos, a resistência elétrica é reduzida, o que reduz a perda de potência.

Característica Única #3

Maior absorção de luz

A LG utiliza Vidro *HTAR, que possui uma baixa refletividade e um alto fator de transmissão para aumentar a geração energética em mais de 0,4% em comparação com o Vidro AR e em mais de 3,2% em comparação com um vidro normal.

*HTAR: Highly Transmitted Anti-Reflection (Antirreflexo de alta transmissão)

Testes rigorosos para assegurar a elevada durabilidade

O NeON® H é intensivamente testado para assegurar uma elevada durabilidade e fiabilidade de funcionamento a longo prazo numa série de ambientes adversos.

Gráficos apresentam testes rigorosos e elevada durabilidade para garantir

* = Comissão Eletrotécnica Internacional
* Com base em testes internos da LG Electronics. O ciclo térmico é testado 3x superior e o calor de atenuação é testado 2x superior em comparação com as normas internacionais IEC.

Especificações técnicas

Para aceder a mais documentação técnica e transferências, visite a página de transferências.

Transferёncia De Recursos

LG410N3K-V6 / LG405N3K-V6 / LG400N3K-V6

ModeloLG410N3K-V6LG405N3K-V6LG400N3K-V6
Potência máxima Pmax (W)410405400
Eficiência do módulo (%)20.90%20.70%20.40%
Tipo de CélulaMonocristalina/ Tipo-NMonocristalina/ Tipo-NMonocristalina/ Tipo-N
Células132 (6 x 22)132 (6 x 22)132 (6 x 22)
Dimensões (C x L x A)1.880 x 1.042 x 40 mm1.880 x 1.042 x 40 mm1.880 x 1.042 x 40 mm
Peso19,7 kg19,7 kg19,7 kg
Garantia do produto 25 anos25 anos25 anos25 anos
Garantia de potência do PmaxGarantía lineal 25 anos*Garantía lineal 25 anos*Garantía lineal 25 anos*

1) Primeiro ano: mín. 98,5%.
2) Após o 2.º ano: máx. 0,33% de degradação anual.
3) 3) Min. 90,6 % en 25. anos