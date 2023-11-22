About Cookies on This Site

NeON® R

Desempenho e Design com paixão:
O LG NeON® R apresenta caracteristicas estéticas incomparáveis e um desempenho excepcional. É um enriquecimento para cada telhado.

NeON® R O topo da produção solar

NeON® R
O topo da produção solar

O LG NeON® R Prime é o módulo principal da LG equipado com a tecnologia de geração de energia mais elevada e mais eficiente que a LG já produziu.

Características Principais Tecnologia
Características Principais
Garantia de Desempenho Superior

Garantia de Desempenho Superior

A LG apoia sempre os seus produtos com políticas de garantia exemplares. A LG NeON® R assegura a garantia do produto por 25 anos e a garantia de desempenho linear de no mínimo 92,5% de potência de saída no final do 25.° ano.

* Os 5 principais fabricantes de painéis solares em 2018 (estimados) da IHAS Markit. Todos os valores são médias dos produtos mono-perc mais recentes de cada empresa.

Funcionalidade técnica

Funcionalidade técnica

Módulo estético em preto

Produção de energia de elevada potência

Embora a luz solar intensa ajude os módulos solares a produzir energia, também aumenta a temperatura do sistema e reduz o desempenho. O módulo LG NeON® R mantém a potência de pico em dias quentes e ensolarados usando um coeficiente de temperatura melhorado.

* O desempenho efetivo pode variar consoante o ambiente e condições.
Cálculos baseados no sist. FV. Resultados da simulação para junho de 2019.
- Localização: Surrey, Reino Unido
- Fonte de dados: Ficheiro Pan, Ficha técnica

Estabilidade a alta temperatura1

Estabilidade a alta temperatura

O LG NeON® R produz mais energia do que os módulos mono convencionais do tipo P em condições de alta temperatura.

* O desempenho efetivo pode variar consoante o ambiente e condições.
Cálculos baseados no sist. FV. Resultados da simulação para junho de 2019
- Localização: Surrey, Reino Unido
- Dia: 10/julho (Temperatura mais alta num dia: 25,8 Celsius)
- Fonte de dados: Ficheiro Pan, Ficha técnica

Sumário

Tipo de CélulaQuadroCélulasPotência
Monocristalina N-TypeAlumínio6x10400/395/390W

Especificações técnicas

Dimensões1,740 x 1,042x 40 mm
Barras30
Carga Frontal6,000 pA
Carga Traseira5,400pA
Garantía do Producto25 anos
Garantia de potência do PmaxGarantía lineal 25 anos*
Eficiência do Painel(%)22.1(400W)

Primeiro ano: mín. 98,5%. 2) Após o 2.º ano: máx. 0,25% de degradação anual.3) 25 anos: mín. 92.5%