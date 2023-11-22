About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Artistic Space Beyond Display

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Artistic Space Beyond Display

55EF5C

Artistic Space Beyond Display

Limitless-contrast-and-deepest-black_1480900929161
Preto Perfeito

Contraste ilimitado e pretos mais profundos

Os píxeis com autoiluminação desligam-se completamente para
reproduzir o preto. Sem fugas de luz. O preto absoluto
oferece um contraste infinito.
Accurate_stable-color-reproduction_1480901102740
Cores Perfeitas

Reprodução precisa e estável das cores

Os píxeis com autoiluminação dão vida
às cores com excelente precisão.
Wide-viewing-angle_1480901425649
Ecrã de visualização perfeita

Ângulo de Visão Amplo

A sinalização OLED da LG oferece uma qualidade
de imagem impressionante em todo o ecrã,
até mesmo nos ângulos de visão mais amplos.
Faster-response-time_1480901510347
Movimento mais nítido e percetível

Tempo de resposta mais rápido

A sinalização OLED da LG fornece
uma resposta de imagens em movimento
5,000 vezes mais rápida
para imagens perfeitamente nítidas
sem desfocar.
para imagens perfeitamente nítidas
sem desfocar.
With-just-two_1480923834167
Design Perfeito

Fino e leve

Com apenas duas camadas, o ecrã de sinalização OLED da LG é incrivelmente fino.
Artistic-Display-that-Becomes-a-Landmark_1480923907768

Um ecrã artístico que se torna uma referência

O seu ecrã curvo significa que a sua eficiência de espaço é excelente e pode ser posicionado numa variedade de maneiras, porque é extensível e curvo, por isso ao instalá-lo chamará muita atenção.
Components-Model-Codes_1480924107974

Código dos componentes e dos modelos

Módulo OLED e Caixa de Sinalização e Caixa T-Con e Cabos
- 2 cada (55EF5C-M2/55EF5C-M3)
- 3 cada (55EF5C-M3)
• Acessório 1: A1*****EF5C
• Acessório 2: A2*****EF5C
Space-fi-tting-Design-Option_1480923980697

Design de ajuste ao espaço opcional

Extensível e curvo


Imprimir

Todas as especificações

PAINEL

Tamanho do Ecrã

55"

Resolução

1.920 x 1.080 (FHD)

Brilho

100/400 cd/m2 (APL 100% / 25%) * Nível médio da imagem

CONECTIVIDADE

Entrada

HDMI, DP

Saída

DP, Audio

Controlo externo

Entrada/saída RS232C, entrada RJ45, recetor IV, saída LAN, saída IV, USB

ESPECIFICAÇÕES FÍSICAS

Largura da moldura

7,2, 7,2, 7.2, 7.2 mm (U, B, L, R parte exterior da moldura)

CONDIÇÕES AMBIENTAIS

Temperatura em funcionamento

0 °C a 40 °C

Humidade em funcionamento

10 % a 80 %

POTÊNCIA

Alimentação

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Tipo de potência

Alimentação integrada

NORMA (CERTIFICAÇÃO)

Segurança

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Classe "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Sim / ND

COMPATIBILIDADE DE MULTIMÉDIA

Compatível com tipo OPS

Sim

Leitor de multimédia conectável

Sim

COMPATIBILIDADE DE SOFTWARE

SuperSign OLED

Sim

SuperSign-c

Sim

ACESSÓRIOS

Básicos

Controlo remoto (inclui 2 pilhas cada), cabo de alimentação, QSG, cabo Mini HDMI (3 M x 2 cada, para ligação entre a cabeça e a caixa de sinalização), cabo adaptador de alimentação (3 M x 2 cada, para ligação entre a cabeça e a caixa de sinalização), livro de regulamentação, telefone para género RS232C, tampa para jack, suporte de montagem da caixa de sinalização

Opcionais

Kit OPS (KT-OPSA), Kit fixo de montagem no teto (ACC-CF-EH5C), Kit rotativo de montagem no teto (ACC-CR-EH5C), Kit de montagem na parede (ACC-W-EH5C), Kit de suporte 1 (ACC-S-EH5C), Kit de suporte 2 (ACC-S1-EH5C), Tampa da caixa de sinalização (ACC-C-EH5C)

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(55EF5C-M2)
extensão:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(55EF5C-M2)
extensão:pdf
WEB INFO(55EF5C-M2)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

O que dizem sobre nós