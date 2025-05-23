Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
XBOOM
Soundbars

Bild einer LG SoundBar mit OLED C-Serie

LG SoundBar DSC9S

Vision und klang in perfekter harmonie

Erleben Sie noch intensiveren Klang mit einem nahtlosen Design

Vision und klang in perfekter harmonie

Warum LG soundbar?

Eine Luftaufnahme des zentralen, nach oben gerichteten Lautsprechers der LG Soundbar.

LG Soundbar 

Hier ist die erstklassige soundbar, die Ihr LG TV verdient

Hier ist die erstklassige soundbar, die Ihr LG TV verdient
Ein Bild eines LG TV und einer LG Soundbar in einem schwarzen Zimmer, in der eine Musikaufführung abgespielt wird. Weiße Tropfen, die Schallwellen darstellen, schießen von der Soundbar nach oben und nach vorne.

Zentraler, nach oben gerichteter Kanal 

Im mittelpunkt der klangwelten

Ein Bild eines LG TVs und einer LG Soundbar in einem Wohnzimmer, in der eine Musikaufführung abgespielt wird. Weiße, aus Tropfen bestehende Klangwellen werden von der Soundbar ausgestrahlt und umkreisen die Couch und den Wohnbereich, um Surround-Sound darzustellen.

9.1.5-Kanal-Surround-Sound

Faszinierender super surround-Sound

"Ein Bild eines LG TVs und einer LG Soundbar in einem Wohnzimmer, in der eine Musikaufführung abgespielt wird. Weiße Tröpfchen stellen Klangwellen dar, die von der Soundbar nach oben und nach vorne schießen und vom Fernseher projiziert werden, um die einzigartigen Klangpaletten der Lautsprecher des Fernsehers und der Soundbar zu zeigen. "

WOW orchestra

Im duett mit Ihrem LG TV-klang

LG soundbar

Ein Bild der Soundbar USC9S, die perfekt zur LG OLED C S-Reihe passt

LG SoundBar DSC9S

Die perfekte kombi für die LG OLED C-Reihe

Erleben Sie noch intensiveren Klang mit einem nahtlosen Design

Die perfekte kombi für die LG OLED C-Reihe

Erleben Sie noch intensiveren Klang mit einem nahtlosen Design
Bild eines Videospiels.

WOW orchestra

Erzeugt fesselnden klang mit LG TV und LG Soundbar

Ein Bild eines Fernsehers, der mit der LG Soundbar läuft und HD-Musik-Streaming zeigt

Intensives Klangerlebnis

Erleben sie sound in kinoqualität mit Dolby Atmos

Ein Bild der LG Soundbar, das die Verbindungsstellen zeigt

WOW interface

Einfache steuerung der LG soundbar und des LG TV mit nur einer Fernbedienung

Entdecken sie die Audio-Produkte von LG

Erleben Sie erstklassige Audio-Produkte von LG, die beeindruckenden Sound und innovative Technologie vereinen. Unsere HiFi-Anlagen, Lautsprecher und Soundbars bieten Ihnen ein unvergleichliches Musikerlebnis und höchste Klangqualität für jeden Raum.

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Häufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Datenschutzerklärung
 