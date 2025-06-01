Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Das Video zeigt einen Gast in einem Hanok-Gästehaus, der einen Film schaut, Musik hört und das Frühstück mit LG-Geräten genießt.

Monthly LG I Juni

Ein Harmonischer Hanok Urlaub

Begleiten Sie ein besonderer Tag zwischen einem Paar, das eine Pension betreibt,

und der Reisenden, die ihren Weg zu diesem Ort findet.

Sonderangebot

02/06/2025 ~ 30/06/2025

Erleben Sie das friedvolle Gästehaus von Seung und Hyuk und genießen Sie bis zu 10 % Rabatt, nur mit Monthly LG

10%

Rabatt

Coupon-Code

MONTHLYLG10

Aussicht auf ein Hanok-Gästehaus.

Am Ende einer ruhigen Gasse in Seoul liegt ein kleines traditionelles koreanisches Haus, ein Hanok, wo ein Paar eine Pension betreibt. Während die ruhigeren Ziele rund um die Stadt dafür bekannt sind, friedliche Tagesausflüge und Wochenendausflüge zu bieten, hat dieser beliebte globale Reiseknotenpunkt seine eigenen versteckten Juwelen und bietet einen Rückzugsort vom Lärm des Städtetrips. Unsere Gastgeber kehren immer den Boden und brühen Tee zehn Minuten bevor die Gäste ankommen, um ihnen einen herzlichen Empfang in einer solchen Oase zu bieten.

"Wir haben versucht, die historische Schönheit des Hanok zu bewahren und gleichzeitig sicherzustellen, dass die Gäste nicht die Lasten eines Aufenthalts in einem alten Gebäude spüren. Wir konzentrieren uns darauf, Tradition und Komfort in Einklang zu bringen."

Heute laden wir Sie ein, die Welt von Seung und Hyuks Hanok zu erkunden und die besondere Zeit, die sie mit einem der vielen Besucher geteilt haben, die die malerischen Wunder dieses Ortes gesucht haben.

Lernen Sie die Gastgeber kennen

 

"Hallo! Wir sind Seung und Hyuk, und wir betreiben unser Hanok-Gästehaus jetzt seit zwei Jahren."

I bin damit aufg’wachsn, mei Großmutter in ihrem Hanok zu besuchen, drum hob i immer scho a nostalgische Zuneigung zu traditionellen koreanischen Häusern g’hobt. Wia mir des do gefunden hoben, woar uns klar, dass mir’s uns unbedingt schnappen miassen. Anstatt nur a Unterkunft zu bieten, hoffen mir, dass der Raum unsere Gäste Korea seine Schönheit und seinen zeitlosen Charme erleben lässt.

Die Gastgeber stehen vor dem Hanok-Gästehaus.

A herzliches Willkommen, das die Stille erfüllt.

 

Der heutige Gast ist ein Alleinreisender aus den USA, der einen ruhigen Städtetrip sucht.

Wenn Gäste ankommen, sollen sie zuerst die friedliche Ruhe der Natur und das langsame, friedliche Vergehen der Zeit spüren. Oft spielen wir Coverversionen von K-Pop-Songs mit traditionellen Instrumenten über den Fernseher und die Soundbar im Wohnzimmer ab, damit sich unsere Gäste besser auf die Stimmung einlassen können.

Im Wohnzimmer fügt sich alltägliche Technologie nahtlos in das Ambiente dieses traditionellen Raumes ein, während sanfte Musik vom Bildschirm und den Lautsprechern strömt und von den freiliegenden Dachsparren reflektiert wird.

Ein Gast sitzt vor einem LG OLED Fernseher und liest ein Buch.

A Besonderes Kinoerlebnis

 

Während d'Sunn untergeht und d'Dämmerung über'n Hof einifoit, verwandeln softe Beleuchtung und's Rauschen vom Wind hinter der Mauer d'Holzveranda in a gmiatlichs Kino.

Eines der Highlights dieses Hauses ist der gemütliche Innenhof. Wenn das Wetter schön ist, veranstalten wir spezielle Freiluftvorführungen für unsere Gäste. Das ist ein Moment, der die Stimmung des Hanoks wirklich einfängt.

I hob mi gfühlt, ois warat i zum easchtn Moi in dem Film drin, obwohl i eahm scho gseng hob. Vielleicht liegts draun, dass i grad an so an einzigortign Platz bin. - Gast

Ein Gast schaut sich einen Film an, der mit einem Beamer auf eine Leinwand projiziert wird.

Frühstück mit einer Portion Gelassenheit

 

Am Morgen bereiten wir ein einfaches und leichtes Frühstück für unsere Gäste zu. Normalerweise servieren wir Obst- und Gemüse-Smoothies und Joghurt, und wir stellen auch einen Topf und eine Anleitung zur Verfügung, damit die Gäste selbst Nurungji zubereiten können. Es ist eine sanfte Art, den Tag mit einem Hauch von Heimat zu beginnen.

Unsere Gastgeber bereiten eine einfache Mahlzeit mit den frischen Zutaten zu, die in ihrem LG-Kühlschrank gelagert sind. Der heutige Gast genießt ihres in einem Raum, wo sie die Aussicht durch die großen Fenster des Hanoks genießen kann. Das Frühstück hier ist mehr als nur eine Mahlzeit für den Körper. Es ist ein Moment, der auch die Seele nährt.

Ein Gastgeber serviert einem Gast das Frühstück.

Ein herzliches Lebwohl zu einem besonderen Aufenthalt

 

Bald ist es Zeit für unseren Gast, sich zu verabschieden.

Die Playlist, die sie willkommen hieß, der Film, den sie im Hanok-Innenhof genoss, und das einfache, aber bedeutungsvolle Frühstück – während unser Gast ein letztes Mal durch das Hanok geht, sind ihre Schritte leise, übertönt von den Erinnerungen an ihre Solo-Reise, die sich fast wie ein Familienurlaub anfühlte, als sie abreiste.

Der Gastgeber umarmt den Gast, während sie sich verabschieden.
Ein Blick in die Hanok-Gästehaus.

Ihre Sprachen sind unterschiedlich, aber ein universell verstandener Respekt liegt in den letzten Blicken, die sie mit den Besitzern austauscht.

 

Es ist Zeit für unseren Gast, seine Weltreise fortzusetzen, und für unser Paar, sich darauf vorzubereiten, ihren nächsten Besucher willkommen zu heißen.

Warum sie ihre liebsten LG-Produkte für zuhause lieben

*Dieses Video dient nur zu Illustrationszwecken und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

LinearCooling®

Wir halten saisonale Zutaten wie Obst und Gemüse frisch.

WOW Synergy

Lebensechte Grafik und harmonischer Klang für immersive, kinoähnliche Erlebnisse.

