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Tragbare Klimaanlage

Energy label.jpg
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt
Energy label.jpg
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Tragbare Klimaanlage

TF09TWS
Vorderansicht von Tragbare Klimaanlage TF09TWS
Seitenprofil der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9.000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Rückansicht der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9.000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Schräge Rückansicht der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9.000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Schräge Rückansicht mit offenem Luftauslass an der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9.000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Oberes Bedienfeld und Anzeige der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Oberer Luftauslass offen mit Luftauslassöffnungen an der tragbaren LG 9.000 BTU Klimaanlage P9NC09PSAB1
Detailansicht der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9.000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Hinterer Abluftschlauchanschluss an tragbarer Klimaanlage LG 9000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Rückwandbelüftung und Komponenten der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Vorderansicht von Tragbare Klimaanlage TF09TWS
Seitenprofil der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9.000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Rückansicht der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9.000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Schräge Rückansicht der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9.000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Schräge Rückansicht mit offenem Luftauslass an der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9.000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Oberes Bedienfeld und Anzeige der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Oberer Luftauslass offen mit Luftauslassöffnungen an der tragbaren LG 9.000 BTU Klimaanlage P9NC09PSAB1
Detailansicht der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9.000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Hinterer Abluftschlauchanschluss an tragbarer Klimaanlage LG 9000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1
Rückwandbelüftung und Komponenten der tragbaren Klimaanlage LG 9000 BTU P9NC09PSAB1

Hauptmerkmale

  • Schnelle Kühlleistung
  • – Leise im Betrieb
  • Einfache Installation
  • Tragbares Design
Mehr
Tragbare LG Klimaanlage in einem modernen Schlafzimmer mit flexiblem Abluftschlauch.

Tragbare Kühlung, wo Sie sie brauchen

Eine tragbare Klimaanlage, die für eine flexible Platzierung und einfache Einrichtung entwickelt wurde und die Kühlung in die von Ihnen genutzten Räume bringt.

Zusammenfassung der wichtigsten Vorteile

Tragbare LG-Klimaanlage für schnelle Kühlung mit leistungsstarkem blauem Luftstrom in einem hellen Raum.

Schnelle Kühlleistung

Mutter und Kind schlafen friedlich.

– Leise im Betrieb

LG tragbarer Abluftschlauch für Klimaanlagen, der mit dem einfach zu installierenden Stoffsatz an ein Fenster angeschlossen ist.

Einfache Installation

Einfaches Bewegen einer tragbaren LG-Klimaanlage auf Laufrollen.

Tragbares Design

Kältemittel mit niedrigem GWP

Das Kühlsystem ist für den Betrieb mit R290 Refrigerant ausgelegt, das ein globales Erwärmungspotenzial (GWP) von 3 oder weniger aufweist.

Maximale Gebrauchstauglichkeit

Alltagstauglichkeit

Betrieb mit LED-Display und einfachem Auswahl-Bedienfeld, Temperaturanpassungen nach oben/unten und Lüfterdrehzahlauswahl mit der voll ausgestatteten Fernbedienung, ohne Ihr Bett, Ihren Arbeitsbereich oder Ihre Couch zu verlassen.

Nahaufnahme des Bedienfelds und der LED-Anzeige oben an der weißen tragbaren LG-Klimaanlage neben einem Fenster.

Nahaufnahme des Bedienfelds und der LED-Anzeige oben an der weißen tragbaren LG-Klimaanlage neben einem Fenster.

24-Stunden-Ein/Aus-Timer

Es können bis zu 24 Stunden Betriebszeit eingestellt werden, sodass Ihre Klimaanlage ausgeschaltet wird, wenn Sie dies planen.

Automatischer Neustart

Wenn ein Stromausfall auftritt, setzt das Gerät seinen vorherigen Betrieb Minuten nach Wiederherstellung der Stromversorgung fort.

*Die Bilder und Videos zu Produkten dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

*Je nach Produkt und Region kann es Unterschiede in der Installationsumgebung geben. Lesen Sie daher bitte das mit dem Produkt gelieferte Intallationshandbuch und befolgen Sie die Installationsstandards und -vorkehrungen.

 

Einfache Installation

-Je nach Produkt und Region kann es Unterschiede bei den im Installationskit enthaltenen Komponenten geben. Bitte überprüfen Sie daher vor dem Kauf die Produktspezifikationen. 

-Zur Sicherheit des Benutzers und zur ordnungsgemäßen Installation des Produkts stellen Sie bitte sicher, dass alle erforderlichen Geräte und Verfahren vor der Installation überprüft werden. Ausführliche Informationen finden Sie in der dem Produkt beiliegenden Installationsanleitung und halten Sie sich an die Installationsstandards und -vorkehrungen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

LUFTREINIGUNG

  • Raumluftqualitätsanzeige

    N/V

  • Ionizer

    N/V

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/V

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096669044

PRÜFZEICHEN

  • Launch-Monat (JJJJ-MM)

    2026-03

  • Hersteller (Importeur)

    TCL, LG Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Produktbezeichnung

    P9NC09TSED0.AX6AEEU

  • Produkttyp und Modellname

    TF09TWS.SNU

KOMFORT

  • Automatischer Neustart

    N/V

  • Luftbetrieb

    Ja

  • Zwangsschalterbetrieb

    Ja

  • leiser Betrieb

    N/V

  • An/Aus Zeitplan

    Ja

  • Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • Smarte Diagnose

    N/V

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Sprachsteuerung (Drittanbieter-Gerät)

    Ja

KÜHLEN

  • 4 Wegevetil

    Auf–Ab

  • Luftstromregelung (nach oben/unten)

    Ja

  • Lüftergeschwindigkeit

    2 Stufen

  • Power-Modus

    Ja

  • Komfort-Luft

    N/V

ENTFEUCHTUNG

  • Entfeuchtung

    Ja

DESIGN

  • Farbe

    Weiß

  • Farbe (Auslass)

    Weiß

  • Display

    88‑LED‑Anzeige

FILTER

  • Allergie-Filter

    N/V

  • Feinstaubfilter

    N/V

  • Ultrafeiner Staubfilter

    N/V

ALLGEMEIN

  • Kühlleistung nom./min (W)

    2 640 / -

  • Kühlung Nennleistungsaufnahme/Min(W)

    850

  • Rohrleitungslänge (m)

    1,5

  • HLK-Typ

    C/O

  • Produktabmessungen_HxBxT(mm)

    419x688x358

  • Produkttyp

    Mobil

  • Produktgewicht (kg)

    28,9

  • Produktgewicht (lb)

    63,71

  • Produkttyp II

    Ein/Aus

  • Spannungsversorgung (V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50

  • Kältemittel-Typ

    Kältemittel R290a

  • Schalldruckpegel (Kühlbetrieb) SH/H/M/L/SL (dB(A))

    0 / 44 / 0 / 43 / 0

HYGIENE

  • UV-Nano

    N/V

  • Reinigung des Warmetauschers

    N/V

ENERGIEEINSPARUNG

  • Energieanzeige

    N/V

  • Energieeinsparen (Kühlen)

    N/V

  • Energieklasse

    A+

  • Kuhlenergiequalitat

    A+

  • Energiemanager

    N/V

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

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Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

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Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

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