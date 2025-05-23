We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1 Heimkinosystem mit Blu-ray-Player und Wiedergabe von externen Festplatten
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
Blu-ray Heimkino
BILD
-
FullHD 1080p Upscaling
Ja
LEISTUNG
-
Channels
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
330W
-
Power Output - Front
42W x2
-
Power Output - Center
42W
-
Power Output - Surround
42W x2
-
Poer Output - Subwoofer
120W (passiv)
SURROUNDPROGRAMME
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital+
Ja
-
Dolby Tru HD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS High Resolution
Ja
-
DTS Master Audio Essential
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Audio In - Portable In
Ja
-
Video Out - Composite
Ja
-
Audio Input
1
-
HDMI - Out
1
-
HDMI - Input
Nein
-
Radio Antenne - FM
Ja
KOMPATIBILITÄT
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Nein
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
Quick Booting / Quick Loading
Ja / Ja
ABSPIELFORMATE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
BD Live
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
DVD+R Double Layer
Ja
-
DivX / DivXHD
Ja / Ja
-
AVC HD
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Preset Memory
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM
-
Main
360 x 60 x 316
-
Front Speaker
92,5 x 115 x 79
-
Center Speaker
92,5 x 115 x 79
-
Surroundlautsprecher
92,5 x 115 x 79
-
Subwoofer
156 x 325 x 320
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
