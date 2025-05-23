We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1 3D Blu-ray Heimkinosystem mit Smart TV, USB-Anschluss und Internetbrowser
Alle Spezifikationen
LEISTUNG
-
Kanäle
2.1 Ch
-
Gesamtleistung
500W
-
Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
167 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden
-
Subwoofer
167W
LAUTSPRECHERTYPE
-
Hauptlautsprechertype
Regallautsprecher
-
Aramid Fiber Lautsprecher
Nein
BLU-RAY/DVD WIEDERGABE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DVD NTSC / PAL
Ja / Ja
-
DVD-R / DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
Ja / Ja
-
DVD+R / DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja / Ja
-
Audio CD / DTS CD / CD-R / CD-RW
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
LADEZEITEN BLU-RAY LAUFWERK
-
Laufwerk kann geöffnet werden nach
2 Sekunden
-
Start aus der Stand-by Funktion
3 Sekunden
-
Startzeit
5 Sekunden
-
Ladezeiten
10 Sekunden
DIVERSE BLU-RAY FUNKTIONEN
-
Interaktive Blu-ray
Ja
-
BD ROM Profil
5.0
VIDEOFUNKTIONEN
-
HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
Ja
-
2D auf 3D Umwandlung
Nein
-
3D kompatibel
Ja
-
1080p Upscaler für DVD Wiedergabe
Ja
-
4K Upscaler für Blu-ray Wiedergabe
Nein
VIDEOFORMATE
-
MPEG2 / MPEG4 AVC (H.264) / SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DivX / DivX HD / MKV / AVCHD
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
-
M4V / RMVB / WMV / FLV / 3GP
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby TruHD
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DTS / DTS-HD / DTS-HD Master
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
MP3 / WMA / AAC / FLAC
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
Simplink
Ja
-
iPod / iPhone / iPad Anschluss via USB
Ja
-
Wiedergabe von externer Festplatte
Ja
-
Metadatenanzeige (Gracenote)
Ja
-
USB Direct Recording
Ja
-
All in One Suchfunktion Content Provider / Apps / Web / Text
Ja / Ja / Nein / Ja
MULTIMEDIAVERBINDUNGEN
-
Wired (Ethernet)
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Nein
-
Wi-Fi direct
Nein
-
Wi-Di (Wireless Display)
Nein
-
NFC
Nein
-
DLNA (Smart Share)
DMP / DMR
-
Bluetooth
Nein
SMART TV
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
App Store
Ja
-
Smart Phone Remote Support
Ja
-
Full Browser (HTML 5 / Flash 10)
Nein
-
Private Sound Mode
Nein
RADIO
-
Tuner
FM/AM
-
Senderspeicher
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE VORNE
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In (3,5mm)
1
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Audio In (Cinch)
1
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1
-
HDMI Ausgang
1
-
HDMI Eingang
Nein
-
Radio Antennenanschluss
1
-
LAN Anschluss
1
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM
-
Anlage
360 x 60,5 x 299
-
Hauptlautsprecher
88 x 122 x 81
-
Subwoofer
133 x 352 x 325
STROM
-
Anschluss für
200-240V(±10%), 50/60Hz
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
Schnellstartanleitung
Ja
-
Bedienungsanleitung auf CD-Rom
Ja
-
Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)
Ja
-
Fernbedienung
Ja (IR)
-
Batterien für Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Lautsprecherverbindungskabel
Ja
-
Wurfantenne
Ja
-
DLNA Software auf CD-Rom
Ja
-
Kabelloser Verstärker für Surroundlautsprecher
Nein
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
