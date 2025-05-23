We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1 Heimkinosystem mit 3D-Blu-ray-Player, Smart TV und integriertem WLAN
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
3D Heimkino
BILD
-
3D Blu-ray Laufwerk
Ja
LEISTUNG
-
Channels
2.1
-
Power Output - Total
560W
-
Power Output - Front
180 Watt x 2
-
Poer Output - Subwoofer
200W
SURROUNDPROGRAMME
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital+
Ja
-
Dolby Tru HD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS High Resolution
Ja
-
DTS Master Audio Essential
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
-
LG Sound Gallery
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Audio In - Portable In
Ja
-
Video Out - Composite
Ja
-
Audio Input - Optical
Ja
-
HDMI - Out
Ja
-
HDMI - Input
2
-
Radio Antenne - FM
Ja
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Ja
-
iPhone / iPod über USB Kabel anschließbar
Ja
KOMPATIBILITÄT
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Wireless LAN - Built-in Type
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
Quick Booting / Quick Loading
Ja / Ja
-
Firmware Update
Ja
ABSPIELFORMATE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
BD Live
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
DivX / DivXHD
Ja / Ja
-
AVC HD
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Preset Memory
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM
-
Main
95 x 292 x 75
-
Subwoofer
220 x 290 x 280
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.