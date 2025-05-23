We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CINEMA 3D Sound 9.1 Heimkinosystem mit Blu-ray Player, integriertem WLAN, Bluetooth und LG Smart TV
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
3D Heimkino
BILD
-
3D Blu-ray Laufwerk
Ja
-
FullHD 1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
HD/AV Sync
Ja
LEISTUNG
-
Channels
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
1100W
-
Power Output - Front
140W x2
-
Power Output - Center
140W
-
Power Output - Surround
180W
-
Poer Output - Subwoofer
180W
SURROUNDPROGRAMME
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital+
Ja
-
Dolby Tru HD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS High Resolution
Ja
-
DTS Master Audio Essential
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
LG Sound Gallery
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Audio In - Portable In
Ja
-
Video Out - Composite
Ja
-
Audio Input - Optical
1
-
Audio Input
1
-
HDMI - Out
1
-
HDMI - Input
2
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Ja
KOMPATIBILITÄT
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
Quick Booting / Quick Loading
Ja / Ja
-
Firmware Update
Ja
-
LAN
Ja
-
WLAN
Ja
-
Wireless Lan B / G / N
Ja
-
Class-D Verstärker
Ja
ABSPIELFORMATE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
BD Live
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
DVD+R Double Layer
Ja
-
DivX / DivXHD
Ja / Ja
-
AVC HD
Ja
RADIO
-
Preset Memory
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
-
FM
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM
-
Main
440 x 65 x 297
-
Front Speaker
280 x 1330 x 280
-
Center Speaker
412 x 82 x 73
-
Surroundlautsprecher
280 x 1330 x 280
-
Subwoofer
251 x 336 x 347
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
