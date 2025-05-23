We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9.1 3D Sound Blu-ray Heimkinosystem mit Aramidlautsprechern, 4K Upscaler und Miracast™ und Private Sound Mode
Alle Spezifikationen
LEISTUNG
-
Kanäle
9.1
-
Gesamtleistung
1460W
-
Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
180 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden
-
Centerlautsprecher
180W
-
Subwoofer
200W
-
Aramid Fiber Lautsprecher
Ja
BLU-RAY/DVD WIEDERGABE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DVD NTSC / PAL
Ja / Ja
-
DVD-R / DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
Ja / Ja
-
DVD+R / DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja / Ja
-
Audio CD / DTS CD / CD-R / CD-RW
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
LADEZEITEN BLU-RAY LAUFWERK
-
Laufwerk kann geöffnet werden nach
2 Sekunden
-
Start aus der Stand-by Funktion
3 Sekunden
-
Startzeit
5 Sekunden
-
Ladezeiten
10 Sekunden
DIVERSE BLU-RAY FUNKTIONEN
-
Interaktive Blu-ray
Ja
-
BD ROM Profil
5.0
VIDEOFUNKTIONEN
-
HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
Ja
-
2D auf 3D Umwandlung
Ja
-
3D kompatibel
Ja
-
1080p Upscaler für DVD Wiedergabe
Ja
-
4K Upscaler für Blu-ray Wiedergabe
Ja
VIDEOFORMATE
-
MPEG2 / MPEG4 AVC (H.264) / SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DivX / DivX HD / MKV / AVCHD
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
-
M4V / RMVB / WMV / FLV / 3GP
Ja / Nein / Ja / Ja / Ja
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby TruHD
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DTS / DTS-HD / DTS-HD Master
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
MP3 / WMA / AAC / FLAC
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
-
Audyssey DSX2
Ja
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
Simplink
Ja
-
iPod / iPhone / iPad Anschluss via USB
Nein
-
Wiedergabe von externer Festplatte
Ja
-
Metadatenanzeige (Gracenote)
Nein
-
All in One Suchfunktion Content Provider / Apps / Web / Text
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
MULTIMEDIAVERBINDUNGEN
-
Wired (Ethernet)
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Ja
-
Wi-Fi direct
Ja
-
DLNA (Smart Share)
DMP / DMR
-
Bluetooth
Ja
SMART TV
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
App Store
Ja
-
Smart Phone Remote Support
Ja
-
Full Browser (HTML 5 / Flash 10)
Ja
-
Miracast (Screen Mirroring)
Ja
-
Private Sound Mode
Ja
RADIO
-
Tuner
FM
-
Senderspeicher
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE VORNE
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In (3,5mm)
Nein
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Audio In (Cinch)
1
-
HDMI Ausgang
1
-
HDMI Eingang
2
-
Radio Antennenanschluss
1
-
Ethernet (RJ45)
Ja
-
USB
1
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM
-
Anlage
444 x 65 x 292,5
-
Hauptlautsprecher
290 x 1220 x 290
-
Centerlautsprecher
341,5 x 79 x 81,5
-
Surroundlautsprecher
290 x 1220 x 290
-
Subwoofer
172 x 379 x 377
STROM
-
Anschluss für
200-240V(±10%), 50/60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
130W
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
0,23W
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
Schnellstartanleitung
Ja
-
Bedienungsanleitung auf CD-Rom
Ja
-
Fernbedienung
Ja (IR)
-
Batterien für Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Lautsprecherverbindungskabel
Ja
-
Wurfantenne
Ja
-
DLNA Software auf CD-Rom
Ja
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
