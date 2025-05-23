We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Netzwerk Blu-ray Heimkinosystem in elegantem Design für 5.1 Surroundsound
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
Blu-ray Heimkino
LEISTUNG
-
Channels
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
180W x2
-
Power Output - Front
180W
-
Power Output - Center
180W
-
Power Output - Surround
x2
-
Poer Output - Subwoofer
200W (Passive)
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
iPod Direct Dock
Ja
-
Audio In - Portable In
Ja
-
Video Out - Component
Ja
-
Video Input - Composite
Ja
-
Audio Input - Optical
Ja
-
HDMI - Out
Ja
-
HDMI - Input
Ja
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Ja
KOMPATIBILITÄT
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
CIFS
Ja
-
USB Recording
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
ONLINE ANGEBOT
-
BD profile - Bonus View(BD profile 1.1)
Ja
-
BD profile - Network / BD Live(BD profile 2.0)
Ja
-
Netcast
Ja
ABSPIELFORMATE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja
-
Audio CD
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback_Facet
Ja
AUDIO VIDEO FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Ja
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Ja
-
Video - DivX
Ja
-
Video - DivX HD
Ja
-
Video - MKV
Ja
-
Video - AVC HD
Ja
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
RADIO
-
AM/FM Tuner_Facet
Ja
-
Preset Memory
Ja
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM
-
Main
430 x 62,5 x 281
-
Front Speaker
270 x 1.052 x 225
-
Center Speaker
320 x 103 x 86
-
Subwoofer
190 x 385 x 318
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
