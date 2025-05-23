Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Smart Home Cinema 3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Heimkino-System

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

Smart Home Cinema 3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Heimkino-System

Smart Home Cinema 3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Heimkino-System

LHB755W
()
  • Vorderansicht von Smart Home Cinema 3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Heimkino-System LHB755W
Vorderansicht von Smart Home Cinema 3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Heimkino-System LHB755W

Hauptmerkmale

  • 1200 W
  • Musikübertragung
  • Aramidfaser
  • Bluetooth Standby
  • Direkter Zugang zu Online-Inhalten mit Remote App
  • 3D Blu-ray Disc™
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

LEISTUNG

  • Kanäle

    5.1

  • Gesamtleistung

    1200W

  • Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher

    194 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden

  • Surroundlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher

    194 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden

LAUTSPRECHERTYPE

  • Hauptlautsprechertype

    Standlautsprecher

  • Surroundlautsprechertype

    Standlautsprecher

  • Aramid Fiber Lautsprecher

    Ja

BLU-RAY/DVD WIEDERGABE

  • BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE

    Ja / Ja / Ja

  • DVD NTSC / PAL

    Ja / Ja

  • DVD-R / DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

    Ja / Ja

  • DVD+R / DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Ja / Ja

  • Audio CD / DTS CD / CD-R / CD-RW

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja

DIVERSE BLU-RAY FUNKTIONEN

  • Interaktive Blu-ray

    Ja

  • BD ROM Profil

    5.0

VIDEOFUNKTIONEN

  • HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal

    Ja

  • 2D auf 3D Umwandlung

    Nein

  • 3D kompatibel

    Ja

  • 1080p Upscaler für DVD Wiedergabe

    Ja

  • 4K Upscaler für Blu-ray Wiedergabe

    Nein

VIDEOFORMATE

  • MPEG2 / MPEG4 AVC (H.264) / SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Ja / Ja / Ja

  • MKV / AVCHD

    Ja / Ja

  • M4V / RMVB / WMV / FLV / 3GP

    Ja / Nein / Ja / Ja / Ja

AUDIO FORMATE

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby TruHD

    Ja / Ja / Ja

  • DTS / DTS-HD / DTS-HD Master

    Ja / Ja / Ja

  • MP3 / WMA / AAC / FLAC

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja

  • Audyssey DSX2

    Nein

MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN

  • Simplink

    Ja

  • Wiedergabe von externer Festplatte

    Ja

  • Metadatenanzeige (Gracenote)

    Nein

  • USB Direct Recording

    Nein

MULTIMEDIAVERBINDUNGEN

  • Wired (Ethernet)

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi direct

    Nein

  • DLNA (Smart Share)

    DMP / DMR

  • Sound Sync

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Premium Content

    Ja

  • App Store

    Nein

  • Smart Phone Remote Support

    Ja

  • Full Browser (HTML 5 / Flash 10)

    Nein

  • Miracast (Screen Mirroring)

    Ja

RADIO

  • Tuner

    FM

  • Senderspeicher

    50

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE VORNE

  • USB 2.0

    1

ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN

  • Audio In (Cinch)

    1

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    1

  • HDMI Ausgang

    1

  • HDMI Eingang

    2

  • Radio Antennenanschluss

    1

  • LAN Anschluss

    1

  • USB

    Nein

ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT

  • Schnellstartanleitung

    Ja

  • Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)

    Ja

  • Fernbedienung

    Ja (IR)

  • Batterien für Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • Lautsprecherverbindungskabel

    Ja

  • Wurfantenne

    Ja

  • DLNA Software auf CD-Rom

    Ja

  • Kabelloser Verstärker für Surroundlautsprecher

    Nein

ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM

  • Anlage

    410 x 55 x 260

  • Hauptlautsprecher

    290 x 1150 x 290

  • Centerlautsprecher

    342.5 x 86 x 87

  • Surroundlautsprecher

    100,5 x 148 x 95

  • Subwoofer

    191 x 388.5 x 318

STROM

  • Anschluss für

    200-240V(±10%), 50/60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb

    90W

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    0,5 Watt

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 