Smart Home Cinema 3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Heimkino-System
Alle Spezifikationen
LEISTUNG
-
Kanäle
5.1
-
Gesamtleistung
1200W
-
Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
194 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden
-
Surroundlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
194 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden
LAUTSPRECHERTYPE
-
Hauptlautsprechertype
Standlautsprecher
-
Surroundlautsprechertype
Standlautsprecher
-
Aramid Fiber Lautsprecher
Ja
BLU-RAY/DVD WIEDERGABE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DVD NTSC / PAL
Ja / Ja
-
DVD-R / DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
Ja / Ja
-
DVD+R / DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja / Ja
-
Audio CD / DTS CD / CD-R / CD-RW
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
DIVERSE BLU-RAY FUNKTIONEN
-
Interaktive Blu-ray
Ja
-
BD ROM Profil
5.0
VIDEOFUNKTIONEN
-
HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
Ja
-
2D auf 3D Umwandlung
Nein
-
3D kompatibel
Ja
-
1080p Upscaler für DVD Wiedergabe
Ja
-
4K Upscaler für Blu-ray Wiedergabe
Nein
VIDEOFORMATE
-
MPEG2 / MPEG4 AVC (H.264) / SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
MKV / AVCHD
Ja / Ja
-
M4V / RMVB / WMV / FLV / 3GP
Ja / Nein / Ja / Ja / Ja
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby TruHD
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DTS / DTS-HD / DTS-HD Master
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
MP3 / WMA / AAC / FLAC
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
-
Audyssey DSX2
Nein
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
Simplink
Ja
-
Wiedergabe von externer Festplatte
Ja
-
Metadatenanzeige (Gracenote)
Nein
-
USB Direct Recording
Nein
MULTIMEDIAVERBINDUNGEN
-
Wired (Ethernet)
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Ja
-
Wi-Fi direct
Nein
-
DLNA (Smart Share)
DMP / DMR
-
Sound Sync
Ja
SMART TV
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
App Store
Nein
-
Smart Phone Remote Support
Ja
-
Full Browser (HTML 5 / Flash 10)
Nein
-
Miracast (Screen Mirroring)
Ja
RADIO
-
Tuner
FM
-
Senderspeicher
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE VORNE
-
USB 2.0
1
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Audio In (Cinch)
1
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1
-
HDMI Ausgang
1
-
HDMI Eingang
2
-
Radio Antennenanschluss
1
-
LAN Anschluss
1
-
USB
Nein
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
Schnellstartanleitung
Ja
-
Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)
Ja
-
Fernbedienung
Ja (IR)
-
Batterien für Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Lautsprecherverbindungskabel
Ja
-
Wurfantenne
Ja
-
DLNA Software auf CD-Rom
Ja
-
Kabelloser Verstärker für Surroundlautsprecher
Nein
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM
-
Anlage
410 x 55 x 260
-
Hauptlautsprecher
290 x 1150 x 290
-
Centerlautsprecher
342.5 x 86 x 87
-
Surroundlautsprecher
100,5 x 148 x 95
-
Subwoofer
191 x 388.5 x 318
STROM
-
Anschluss für
200-240V(±10%), 50/60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
90W
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
0,5 Watt
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
