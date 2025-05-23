We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1.3 Dolby Atmos® soundbar mit 570 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer | LG DS90QY
5.1.3 Dolby Atmos® soundbar mit 570 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer | LG DS90QY
Hauptmerkmale
- Mit MERIDIAN-Klangtechnologie
- Dolby Atmos® / DTS:X™ & IMAX ENHANCED
- Drei Upfiring-Kanäle in soundbar
- TV Sound Mode Share & soundbar Mode Control
- AI Sound Pro und AI Room Calibration für automatische Klanganpassung, High Resolution Audio
- Kompatibel mit LG WOWCAST WTP3 und Rücklautsprecherset SPQ8-S
Alle Spezifikationen
KERNMERKMALE & LEISTUNGSDATEN
-
Anzahl Kanäle
5.1.3 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
570 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2x
-
Centerlautsprecher
1x
-
seitliche Surroundlautsprecher
2x
-
Topsurroundlautsprecher
3x
-
Rücklautsprecher
Nein
-
Unterstützt kabellose Rücklautsprecher
Ja (erweiterbar mit SPQ8)
-
kabelloser Subwoofer
220 Watt mit 86dB
-
Subwoofer Größe
8 Zoll
-
Modellcode Subwoofer
SPQ8-W
-
Farbe Soundbar/Subwoofer
Dark Steel Silver
AUDIO & BEDIENUNG
-
Meridian Soundtechnolgoie
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos / DTS:X
Ja / Ja
-
IMAX Enhanced
Ja
-
Hi-Res Audio Upscaler (bis zu 24 Bit / 96 kHz)
Ja
-
AI Sound Pro
Ja
-
Unterstützte Sound Effekte
AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sports, Game, Bass Blast / Bass Blast +, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced
-
Unterstützte Audio Formate
LPCM, Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution, DTS Digital Surround , AAC / AAC+
-
Unterstützte Dateiformate
FLAC, OGG, WAV, MP3, AAC
-
AI Raumkalibrierung (zwei Mikrofone)
Ja (via App)
-
Dynamic Range Control (nur per App)
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler (nur per App)
Ja
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Ja
-
Equilizer
Ja
-
Displaytyp
LCD (5 Zeichen)
-
Surround-Modus An/Aus
Ja
-
Nacht Modus An/Aus
Ja
KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
WiFi
2,4 / 5 Ghz
-
Bluetooth
Ja (Version 5.0)
-
LG TV Sound Sync optische Verbindung
Ja
-
LG TV Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Ja
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja
-
Apple Airplay2
Ja
-
Spotify Connect
Ja
-
Chrome Cast
Ja
-
IOS / Android App
Ja
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LG TV Remote
Ja
-
WOW Cast kompatibel
Ja
-
HDMI Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
Nein
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
HDMI Eingang
1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through
-
HDMI Ausgang
1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through
-
eARC (enhanced Audio return channel)
Ja
-
VRR und ALLM Unterstützung
Ja
ENERGIEAUFNAHME & STROMVERSORGUNG
-
Stromversorgung Soundbar
Netzstrom mit 100-240 Volt mit 50/60 Hz
-
Energieaufnahme Soundbar (Standby)
< 0,5 Watt
-
Energieaufnahme Soundbar
78 Watt
-
Energieaufnahme Subwoofer (Standby)
< 0,5 Watt
-
Energieaufnahme Subwoofer
40 Watt
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE
-
Soundbar (B x H x T)
1200 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Subwoofer (B x H x T)
201,7 x 407 x 403 mm
-
Verpackung (B x H x T)
1296 x 574 x 261 mm
-
Gewicht der Soundbar (kg)
5,03 kg
-
Gewicht des Subwoofers (kg)
10 kg
-
Gewicht in der Verpackung (kg)
20,8 kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
Bedienungsanleitung
Ja
-
IR-Fernbedienung (inkl. Batterie)
Ja
-
Wandhalterung inkludiert
Ja
-
optisches Kabel
Ja
-
HDMI Kabel
Ja
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806091664716
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.