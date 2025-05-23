Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
5.1.3 Dolby Atmos® soundbar mit 570 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer | LG DS90QY

Unterstützung

Vorderansicht des SPQ8-S
Hauptmerkmale

  • Mit MERIDIAN-Klangtechnologie
  • Dolby Atmos® / DTS:X™ & IMAX ENHANCED
  • Drei Upfiring-Kanäle in soundbar
  • TV Sound Mode Share & soundbar Mode Control
  • AI Sound Pro und AI Room Calibration für automatische Klanganpassung, High Resolution Audio
  • Kompatibel mit LG WOWCAST WTP3 und Rücklautsprecherset SPQ8-S
Mehr
Alle Spezifikationen

KERNMERKMALE & LEISTUNGSDATEN

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    5.1.3 Kanal

  • Gesamtleistung

    570 Watt

  • Hauptlautsprecher

    2x

  • Centerlautsprecher

    1x

  • seitliche Surroundlautsprecher

    2x

  • Topsurroundlautsprecher

    3x

  • Rücklautsprecher

    Nein

  • Unterstützt kabellose Rücklautsprecher

    Ja (erweiterbar mit SPQ8)

  • kabelloser Subwoofer

    220 Watt mit 86dB

  • Subwoofer Größe

    8 Zoll

  • Modellcode Subwoofer

    SPQ8-W

  • Farbe Soundbar/Subwoofer

    Dark Steel Silver

AUDIO & BEDIENUNG

  • Meridian Soundtechnolgoie

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos / DTS:X

    Ja / Ja

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Ja

  • Hi-Res Audio Upscaler (bis zu 24 Bit / 96 kHz)

    Ja

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Unterstützte Sound Effekte

    AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sports, Game, Bass Blast / Bass Blast +, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced

  • Unterstützte Audio Formate

    LPCM, Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution, DTS Digital Surround , AAC / AAC+

  • Unterstützte Dateiformate

    FLAC, OGG, WAV, MP3, AAC

  • AI Raumkalibrierung (zwei Mikrofone)

    Ja (via App)

  • Dynamic Range Control (nur per App)

    Ja

  • Auto Volume Leveler (nur per App)

    Ja

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Ja

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Equilizer

    Ja

  • Displaytyp

    LCD (5 Zeichen)

  • Surround-Modus An/Aus

    Ja

  • Nacht Modus An/Aus

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • WiFi

    2,4 / 5 Ghz

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (Version 5.0)

  • LG TV Sound Sync optische Verbindung

    Ja

  • LG TV Sound Sync Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Google Assistant

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja

  • Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Spotify Connect

    Ja

  • Chrome Cast

    Ja

  • IOS / Android App

    Ja

  • Direct Volume & Mute Control by LG TV Remote

    Ja

  • WOW Cast kompatibel

    Ja

  • HDMI Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Portable In (3.5 mm)

    Nein

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja

  • HDMI Eingang

    1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through

  • HDMI Ausgang

    1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through

  • eARC (enhanced Audio return channel)

    Ja

  • VRR und ALLM Unterstützung

    Ja

ENERGIEAUFNAHME & STROMVERSORGUNG

  • Stromversorgung Soundbar

    Netzstrom mit 100-240 Volt mit 50/60 Hz

  • Energieaufnahme Soundbar (Standby)

    < 0,5 Watt

  • Energieaufnahme Soundbar

    78 Watt

  • Energieaufnahme Subwoofer (Standby)

    < 0,5 Watt

  • Energieaufnahme Subwoofer

    40 Watt

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Soundbar (B x H x T)

    1200 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer (B x H x T)

    201,7 x 407 x 403 mm

  • Verpackung (B x H x T)

    1296 x 574 x 261 mm

  • Gewicht der Soundbar (kg)

    5,03 kg

  • Gewicht des Subwoofers (kg)

    10 kg

  • Gewicht in der Verpackung (kg)

    20,8 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Bedienungsanleitung

    Ja

  • IR-Fernbedienung (inkl. Batterie)

    Ja

  • Wandhalterung inkludiert

    Ja

  • optisches Kabel

    Ja

  • HDMI Kabel

    Ja

EAN

  • EAN Code

    8806091664716

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 