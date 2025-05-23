Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos

5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos

DS90TY
()
  • Schrägansicht der LG Soundbar DS90TY und des Subwoofers
  • LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
  • LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
  • LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
  • LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
  • LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
  • LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
  • LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
  • LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
Schrägansicht der LG Soundbar DS90TY und des Subwoofers
LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY
LG 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos , DS90TY

Hauptmerkmale

  • 3-Upfiring Speaker
  • WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface & WOWCAST für das perfekte Zusammenspiel mit LG TVs
  • Dolby Atmos & DTS:X verbessern das Hörerlebnis durch zusätzliche Dimensionalität
  • High Resolution Audio sorgt für einen präziseren Klang
  • AI Room Calibration & AI Sound Pro passen den Sound an Umgebung und Genre an
  • Empfohlene TV Größe ≥ 55"
Mehr

Die erste Wahl für einen LG OLED

Macht dein Heimkino-Setup komplett: Die LG Soundbar, die Design und Klangleistung deines Fernsehers perfekt ergänzt.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Umgib dich mit gewaltigem Kinosound

Ein Bild eines LG TVs und einer LG Soundbar in einem schwarzen Zimmer, wobei eine Musikaufführung abgespielt wird. Weiße Tröpfchen, die Schallwellen darstellen, schießen von der Soundbar wie bei deinem Wasserfall nach oben und nach vorne. Ein Bild eines LG TVs und einer LG Soundbar in einem Wohnzimmer, wobei eine Musikaufführung abgespielt wird. Weiße Tröpfchen, die Schallwellen darstellen, schießen von der Soundbar nach oben und nach vorne und werden vom Fernseher projiziert, um die einzigartigen Klangpaletten der Lautsprecher des Fernsehers und der Soundbar zu zeigen.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Was bedeutet Audio-Panorama? Finde es heraus.

Center-Upfiring-Speaker

In dieser Klangwelt stehst du im Mittelpunkt

Der Center-Up-firing-Kanal sorgt für einen realistischeren Klang mit klareren Stimmen und perfekter Synchronisierung von Ton und Geschehen auf dem Bildschirm – ohne Verzögerungen oder Stottern.

Ein Bild eines LG TVs und einer LG Soundbar in einem Wohnzimmer, wobei eine Musikaufführung abgespielt wird. Weiße, aus Tröpfchen bestehende Klangwellen werden von der Soundbar projiziert und um das Sofa und den Wohnraum geschlungen, um Surround-Sound darzustellen. Durch das Fenster ist die Skyline der Stadt zu sehen.

*Obiges wird durch eine Untersuchung der eigenen Standards bestätigt.
**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

LG Soundbars ergänzen das LG TV-Erlebnis

Der Schriftzug „ONE EXPERIENCE“ in einem grün-gelben Farbverlaufsmuster.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

Eine virtuelle Ebene erzeugt realistischen Sound

Sound satt: Mit Triple Level Spatial Sound wird eine virtuelle Ebene geschaffen, die eine Klangkuppel um dich herum erzeugt.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound ist in den Modi Cinema und AI Sound Pro verfügbar.
**Die mittlere Ebene wird über den Lautsprecherkanal der Soundbar erzeugt. Der Klang der vorderen und oberen Lautsprecher wird zu einem Klangfeld synthetisiert. Falls keine Rücklautsprecher vorhanden sind, fällt das hintere Feld weg.
***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

5.1.3-Kanal-Surround-Sound

Faszinierender Rundum-Sound

Macht dein Heimkino-Setup komplett: 5.1.3-Kanal-Surround-Sound mit 570 Watt, Subwoofer und Upfiring-Rücklautsprecher. Dolby Atmos und DTS:X sorgen zusätzlich für völlige Immersion.

Ein Bild eines LG TVs und einer LG Soundbar in einem Wohnzimmer, wobei eine Musikaufführung abgespielt wird. Weiße, aus Tröpfchen bestehende Klangwellen werden von der Soundbar projiziert und um das Sofa und den Wohnraum geschlungen, um Surround-Sound darzustellen. Durch das Fenster ist die Skyline der Stadt zu sehen. Dolby Atmos-Logo DTS X-Logo

*Dolby und Dolby Vision sind eingetragene Handelsmarken der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**Das Doppel-D-Symbol ist eine Handelsmarke der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Ein Bild einer LG Soundbar, einer LG Fernbedienung und eines LG TVs, das die WOW-Oberfläche auf dem Bildschirm zeigt.

WOW Interface

Effizienz auf Knopfdruck

Greife auf die WOW-Oberfläche des LG TV zu, um die Soundbar zu steuern, z. B. über Modi oder Profile.

Ein Bild eines LG TVs und einer LG Soundbar in einem Wohnzimmer, wobei eine Musikaufführung abgespielt wird. Weiße Tröpfchen erzeugen Klangwellen, die von der Soundbar nach oben und nach vorne schießen und vom Fernseher projiziert werden, um die einzigartigen Klangpaletten der Lautsprecher des Fernsehers und der Soundbar zu zeigen.

WOW Orchestra

Ultimative Sound-Synergie 

WOW Orchestra bringt den einzigartigen Klang deiner LG Soundbar und deines LG TVs zusammen – für wahrhaft perfektes Audio.

Eine Nahaufnahme einer LG Soundbar unter einem LG TV. Ein Konnektivitätssymbol symbolisiert den Drahtlosbetrieb von WOWCAST.

Eingebautes WOWCAST

Fernsehen und Audio ohne Kabelsalat genießen

Mach Schluss mit Kabelsalat, und schöpfe trotzdem das volle Potenzial deiner LG Soundbar aus – mit WOWCAST.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt.
****Mit WOW Interface kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/87/86/85/80, NANO 82/81, UHD UT80/UT81/UT73. Kompatibilität mit FHD 63 hängt vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab.
*****Mit WOW Orchestra kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/87/86/85/80. Kompatible Fernsehgeräte hängen vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab. Unterstützung für QNED82/81 ist auf die Modelle 2022 und 2023 beschränkt.
*****Bitte beachte, dass Services zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar sind. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.
******Die WOW Interface kann je nach Soundbar-Modell variieren.

Intelligenter Sound kennt deinen Geschmack

AI Room Calibration Pro

Unverzerrter Sound – einfach überall

Die Soundbar scannt deinen Raum und identifiziert sowohl deinen Standort als auch den der Rücklautsprecher. Unabhängig von ihrer Platzierung stellt sie sich auf Lautstärkeunterschiede und Verzögerungszeit ein. So erzeugt sie auf intelligente Weise in jeder Umgebung kristallklaren Klang ohne Verzerrungen.

*AI Room Calibration Pro ist eine Technologie, die den Klang mittels Algorithmen automatisch an die Umgebung anpasst, in der die Soundbar aufgestellt ist, um die Klangleistung zu verbessern.
**Unterstützt sowohl die mitgelieferten (6-Kanal) als auch die optionalen (2-Kanal) hinteren Lautsprecher. Dabei besteht kein Unterschied in der Kalibrierung je nach Anzahl der Kanäle (die mitgelieferten und die optionalen Lautsprecher kalibrieren die gleiche Pegeldifferenz und Verzögerung).
***Funktioniert mit dem 23er Algorithmus, wenn Rücklautsprecher nicht angeschlossen sind.
****Beim Einrichten der Rücklautsprecher kann AI Room Calibration Pro über die App der LG Soundbar ausgeführt werden.
*****Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Möglicherweise ist eine Software-Aktualisierung erforderlich. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.
******Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Gewaltiges Audioerlebnis auf allen Kanälen

Erlebe ausdrucksstarke Klangwunder

Die LG Soundbar wandelt einfache 2-Kanal-Audiosignale in Mehrkanal-Audiosignale um und sorgt so für einen tiefen Klang, der deinen Raum durchdringt.

Ein Bild eines LG OLED TVs, einer LG Soundbar und eines Subwoofers in einer modernen Stadtwohnung mit Schallwellen aus weißen Tröpfchen, die den Raum erfüllen.

*Der intelligente Upmixing-Algorithmus wendet den Klang für jeden Kanal in den Modi AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Klare Stimme Pro, Game und Sport an.
**Das Mehrkanal-Audioerlebnis funktioniert über einen intelligenten Upmixing-Algorithmus. Dieser Algorithmus funktioniert nicht im Standardmodus oder im Musikmodus. Bass-Blast nutzt nicht den intelligenten Upmixing-Algorithmus, sondern kopiert 2-Kanal-Informationen und gibt sie auf allen Kanälen aus.
***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

AI Sound Pro

Optimiert Sound genre-gerecht

Egal ob Blockbuster, Arthouse oder Nachrichtensendungen – AI Sound Pro erkennt, was du dir gerade ansiehst, und passt den Sound genre-gerecht an.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Harmoniert mit deinen Lieblingsinhalten

So macht Gaming Spaß

Sound ist mit jedem Bild synchronisiert

Gib Anschlüsse an deinem Fernseher frei, und schließe deine Konsolen an die LG Soundbar an, ohne dass die Grafikleistung beeinträchtigt wird. VRR/ALLM-Unterstützung sorgt für ruckelfreies Gaming ohne nennenswerte Verzögerungen.

Ein Bild einer LG Soundbar und eines LG TVs mit einem Rennspiel auf dem Bildschirm.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
**Fernseher, Soundbar und Konsole benötigen alle VRR/ALLM-Unterstützung.
***VRR-Pass-Through ist auf 60-Hz-Inhalte beschränkt.
****Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Möglicherweise ist eine Software-Aktualisierung erforderlich. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.
*****HDCP 2.3 unterstützt Inhalte mit 4K-Auflösung. Die Unterstützung von 120 Hz hängt vom jeweiligen Gerät ab und reicht bis zu YCbCr4:2:0 für 4K.

TIDAL Connect-Logo Spotify-Logo Google Cast-Logo
HD-Streaming

Streaming in atemberaubendem HD

Streame Inhalte von deinen Lieblingsplattformen ohne Komprimierung durch verlustfreie HD-Unterstützung für Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect und Google Cast.

*Inhalt und Verfügbarkeit der App hängen von Land und Region ab.
**Separate Abonnements für OTT-Dienste erforderlich.
***Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Möglicherweise ist eine Software-Aktualisierung erforderlich. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

Eine Luftaufnahme einer LG Soundbar. Apple AirPlay-Logo Amazon Alexa-Logo Google Home-Logo
Kompatibilität

Verwende die Plattform deiner Wahl

LG Soundbars bieten jetzt Kompatibilität mit weiteren KI-Diensten. Du kannst die LG Soundbar ganz einfach über die Plattform deiner Wahl steuern.

*Einige Eigenschaften erfordern ein Abonnement oder ein Konto eines Drittanbieters.
**Google ist eine Handelsmarke von Google LLC und der Google Assistant ist in bestimmten Sprachen und Ländern nicht verfügbar.
***Amazon, Alexa und alle damit verbundenen Marken sind Handelsmarken von Amazon.com, Inc. oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
****Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple AirPlay 2 sind Handelsmarken von Apple Inc, eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.
*****Bitte beachten Sie, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Möglicherweise ist eine Software-Aktualisierung erforderlich. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

Ein bisschen besser für die Umwelt

Recyceltes Innenleben

Innenteile aus recyceltem Kunststoff

Für die LG Soundbars werden Teile aus recyceltem Kunststoff verwendet. Wir versuchen zunehmend, bei der Produktion unserer Soundbars einen umweltbewussteren Ansatz zu verfolgen.

Die Vorderansicht der Sound Bar ist im Hintergrund und die Abbildung des Innenlebens der Sound Bar ist im Vordergrund zu sehen. Eine Schrägansicht der Rückseite des Metallrahmens der Soundbar mit der Aufschrift „Recycelter Kunststoff“, die auf den Rand des Rahmens zeigt.

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.
**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Recyceltes Gewand

Jersey-Bezug aus Plastikflaschen

Sämtliche LG Soundbars werden mit Bedacht entworfen. Es wird sorgfältig darauf geachtet, dass ein hoher Prozentsatz an wiederverwerteten Materialien verwendet wird – so wie der Polyster-Bezug aus recycelten Plastikfalschen (Global Recycled Standard).

Ein Piktogramm zeigt Kunststoffflaschen mit dem Wort „Kunststoffflaschen“ darunter. Ein Pfeil auf der rechten Seite zeigt auf ein Recycling-Symbol mit der Aufschrift „Wiedergeboren als Polyester-Jersey“ darunter. Ein Pfeil auf der rechten Seite zeigt auf den linken Teil einer LG Soundbar mit der Aufschrift „LG Soundbar mit recyceltem Stoff“ darunter.

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.
**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Zellstoffverpackung

Verpackung aus recyceltem Zellstoff

Die LG Soundbar wurde von SGS als umweltfreundliches Produkt zertifiziert, da die interne Verpackung von EPS-Schaum (Styropor) und Plastiktüten auf recycelten Zellstoff umgestellt wurde – eine umweltfreundliche Alternative, die das Produkt dennoch schützt.

Eine Illustration zeigt ein grünes Recycling-Symbol über einem Fragment unseres blauen und grünen Planeten mit Bäumen auf dem Land. Ein Bild der LG Soundbar-Verpackung vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen. Energy Star-Logo SGS Eco Product-Logo

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.
**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Anzahl der Kanäle

    5.1.3

  • Ausgangsleistung

    570 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

  • hauptsächlich

    1 250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Alle Spezifikationen

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806087999488

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Music

    Ja

  • Cinema

    Ja

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja

  • Sport

    Ja

  • Game

    Ja

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Ja

HIGH RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Ja

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Ja

  • USB

    1

  • Kompatibel mit Alexa

    Ja

  • Spotify Connect

    Ja

  • Tidal Connect

    Ja

  • AirPlay 2

    Ja

  • Chromecast

    Ja

  • Kompatibel mit Google Home

    Ja

  • Optisch

    1

HDMI KOMPATIBEL

  • Pass-through

    Ja

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Ja

  • VRR / ALLM

    Ja

  • 120Hz

    Ja

  • HDR10

    Ja

  • Dolby Vision

    Ja

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ja

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Ja

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ja

ALLGEMEINES

  • Anzahl der Kanäle

    5.1.3

  • Anzahl der Lautsprecher

    11 EA

  • Ausgangsleistung

    570 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

  • AAC+

    Ja

BEDIENUNG

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Ja

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Ja

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Ja

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

  • WOW Schnittstelle

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

  • hauptsächlich

    1 250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

GEWICHT

  • hauptsächlich

    5,65 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10,0 kg

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    22,2 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Garantiekarte

    Ja

  • Optisches Kabel

    Ja

  • HDMI Kabel

    Ja

  • Wandhalterung

    Ja

  • Fernbedienung

    Ja

LEISTUNG

  • Energieverbrauch ausgeschaltet (Soundbar)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Energieverbrauch (Soundbar)

    65 W

  • Energieverbrauch ausgeschaltet (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Energieverbrauch (Subwoofer)

    40 W

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Für dich ausgesucht

