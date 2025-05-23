LG SoundBar DSN5

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE PRODUKTINFORMATIONEN
-
EAN
8806091426024
-
Modellcode
DSN5.DDEULLK
-
Modellcode: Subwoofer
SPN5B-W
-
Farbe Soundbar/Subwoofer
Dark Grey / Dark Grey
-
UVP
349 Euro (Stand: 12. August 2021)
-
Anzahl im Shipping-Container (20ft | 40ft | 40ftHC)
240 | 540 | 720
KERNMERKMALE & LEISTUNGSDATEN
-
Soundbar-Typ
2.1-Soundsystem inkl. kabellos angeschlossenem Subwoofer
-
Leistung
400 Watt (2x 90W Front, 220W Subwoofer)
-
Unterstützt kabellose Rücklautsprecher
Nein
-
High Resolution Audio: Sampling
24 Bit/96kHz
-
High Resolution Audio: Up-Bit/Up-Sampling
Nein
-
Unterstützte Audio-Formate (Bitstream)
LPCM, Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround
-
Unterstützte Soundeffekte
AI Sound Pro, DTS Virtual:X, Standard, Bass Blast/Bass Blast+
-
Unterstützte Dateiformate (USB)
MP3, WMA, FLAC, OGG, WAV
-
4K-Pass-Through mit HDR-Unterstützung
Nein
DETAILS ZU LAUTSPRECHERN/TREIBERN/MIKROFONEN
-
Material Soundbar (Front / Oberseite / Boden)
Kunststoffgitter / Kunststoff / Kunststoff
-
Material Subwoofer (Front / Korpus)
Jersey-Stoff / Holz
-
Lautsprecher: Front (L/R)
Geschlossen | Hochtöner: 20 mm Silk Dome | Woofer: 40 x 100 mm | Impedanz: 4 Ohm
-
Lautsprecher: Subwoofer
Bassreflex | Woofer: 6 Zoll (15 cm) | Impedanz: 3 Ohm
BEDIENUNG
-
AI-Raumkalibrierung (zwei Mikrofone)
Nein
-
App zur Fernbedienung
Ja (für Android)
-
Mit TV-Fernbedienung bedienbar
Ja (Laut/Leise, Stumm)
-
Unterstützt Soundbar Mode Control (Moduswechsel über die TV-Nutzeroberfläche)
Nein
-
Unterstützt TV Sound Share (Soundbar nutzt "AI Sound Pro"-Berechnung des TVs)
Nein
-
Equalizer
Ja (mittels Fernbedienung und App)
-
Automatische Lautstärkeanpassung (Auto Volume Leveler)
Ja (mittels App)
-
Surround-Modus An/Aus
Nein
-
Nachtmodus An/Aus
Ja (mittels App)
-
Dynamic Range An/Aus
Ja (mittels App)
KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
Works with Alexa (Controllee)
Nein
-
Works with Google Assistant (Controllee)
Nein
-
Unterstützt Apple AirPlay 2
Nein
-
Unterstützt Spotify Connect
Nein
-
Unterstützt Google Chromecast
Nein
-
Unterstützt Google Multi Zone (Eine Quelle,mehrere Lautsprecher)
Nein
-
Unterstützt LG SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Unterstützt LG Sound Sync
Ja (Bluetooth (LGTV) und optisch)
-
Unterstützt EZ Setup (BLE - Bluetooth Low Energy)
Nein
-
Unterstützt Bluetooth Standby
Ja
-
Unterstützt automatische An-/Abschaltung
Ja (via Bluetooth (LGTV) und optisch)
-
Unterstützt USB-Host-Funktion
Ja
-
Unterstützt Smartphone-Playback
Ja
DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN
-
Displaytyp
LCD (5 Zeichen)
-
Automatisches Dimmen des Displays
Ja
-
Firmware-Updates möglich
Ja (FOTA / Firmware Over The Air)
-
Integrierter Demo-Modus
Ja (1 Track)
SCHNITTSTELLEN
-
HDMI-Eingänge
1x HDMI 1.4 mit HDCP 1.4
-
HDMI-Ausgänge
1x HDMI 1.4 mit HDCP 1.4
-
ARC-Unterstützung (Audio Return Channel)
Ja (ARC)
-
Sonstige Anschlüsse
1x Optisch, 1x USB
-
Kabellose Verbindung(en) (Wireless)
Bluetooth 4.0 (mit Unterstützung für Bluetooth-Codecs SBC und AAC)
ENERGIEAUFNAHME UND STROMVERSORGUNG
-
Stromversorgung Soundbar
Adapter mit 25 Volt @ 2 Ampere
-
Energieaufnahme Soundbar
28 Watt
-
Energieaufnahme Soundbar (Standby)
maximal 0,5 Watt
-
Stromversorgung Subwoofer
Netzstrom mit 100~240 Volt mit 50/60 Hz
-
Energieaufnahme Subwoofer
33 Watt
-
Energieaufnahme Subwoofer (Standby)
maximal 0,5 Watt
-
Funkfrequenz Subwoofer
5-GHz-Band
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE
-
Abmessungen der Soundbar (BxHxT)
89,0 x 5,7 x 8,5 cm
-
Abmessungen des Subwoofers (BxHxT)
18,0 x 39,4 x 29,0 cm
-
Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)
98,4 x 22,7 x 46,1 cm
-
Gewicht der Soundbar
2,35 kg
-
Gewicht des Subwoofers
5,8 kg
-
Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung
10,5 kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang (zusätzlich zur Soundbar selbst)
Subwoofer, Fernbedienung (MA6) mit 2x AAA-Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Optisches Kabel, Wandhalterung, Garantiekarte, Anleitung: Montage der Wandhalterung.
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
