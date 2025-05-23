Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG SoundBar DSN5

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

LG SoundBar DSN5

LG SoundBar DSN5

DSN5

  Vorderansicht mit Subwoofer
Hauptmerkmale

  • DTS Virtual:X
  • 2.1 ch
  • Hochauflösendes Audio
  • AI Sound Pro
Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE PRODUKTINFORMATIONEN

  • EAN

    8806091426024

  • Modellcode

    DSN5.DDEULLK

  • Modellcode: Subwoofer

    SPN5B-W

  • Farbe Soundbar/Subwoofer

    Dark Grey / Dark Grey

  • UVP

    349 Euro (Stand: 12. August 2021)

  • Anzahl im Shipping-Container (20ft | 40ft | 40ftHC)

    240 | 540 | 720

KERNMERKMALE & LEISTUNGSDATEN

  • Soundbar-Typ

    2.1-Soundsystem inkl. kabellos angeschlossenem Subwoofer

  • Leistung

    400 Watt (2x 90W Front, 220W Subwoofer)

  • Unterstützt kabellose Rücklautsprecher

    Nein

  • High Resolution Audio: Sampling

    24 Bit/96kHz

  • High Resolution Audio: Up-Bit/Up-Sampling

    Nein

  • Unterstützte Audio-Formate (Bitstream)

    LPCM, Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround

  • Unterstützte Soundeffekte

    AI Sound Pro, DTS Virtual:X, Standard, Bass Blast/Bass Blast+

  • Unterstützte Dateiformate (USB)

    MP3, WMA, FLAC, OGG, WAV

  • 4K-Pass-Through mit HDR-Unterstützung

    Nein

DETAILS ZU LAUTSPRECHERN/TREIBERN/MIKROFONEN

  • Material Soundbar (Front / Oberseite / Boden)

    Kunststoffgitter / Kunststoff / Kunststoff

  • Material Subwoofer (Front / Korpus)

    Jersey-Stoff / Holz

  • Lautsprecher: Front (L/R)

    Geschlossen | Hochtöner: 20 mm Silk Dome | Woofer: 40 x 100 mm | Impedanz: 4 Ohm

  • Lautsprecher: Subwoofer

    Bassreflex | Woofer: 6 Zoll (15 cm) | Impedanz: 3 Ohm

BEDIENUNG

  • AI-Raumkalibrierung (zwei Mikrofone)

    Nein

  • App zur Fernbedienung

    Ja (für Android)

  • Mit TV-Fernbedienung bedienbar

    Ja (Laut/Leise, Stumm)

  • Unterstützt Soundbar Mode Control (Moduswechsel über die TV-Nutzeroberfläche)

    Nein

  • Unterstützt TV Sound Share (Soundbar nutzt "AI Sound Pro"-Berechnung des TVs)

    Nein

  • Equalizer

    Ja (mittels Fernbedienung und App)

  • Automatische Lautstärkeanpassung (Auto Volume Leveler)

    Ja (mittels App)

  • Surround-Modus An/Aus

    Nein

  • Nachtmodus An/Aus

    Ja (mittels App)

  • Dynamic Range An/Aus

    Ja (mittels App)

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Works with Alexa (Controllee)

    Nein

  • Works with Google Assistant (Controllee)

    Nein

  • Unterstützt Apple AirPlay 2

    Nein

  • Unterstützt Spotify Connect

    Nein

  • Unterstützt Google Chromecast

    Nein

  • Unterstützt Google Multi Zone (Eine Quelle,mehrere Lautsprecher)

    Nein

  • Unterstützt LG SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Unterstützt LG Sound Sync

    Ja (Bluetooth (LGTV) und optisch)

  • Unterstützt EZ Setup (BLE - Bluetooth Low Energy)

    Nein

  • Unterstützt Bluetooth Standby

    Ja

  • Unterstützt automatische An-/Abschaltung

    Ja (via Bluetooth (LGTV) und optisch)

  • Unterstützt USB-Host-Funktion

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Smartphone-Playback

    Ja

DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN

  • Displaytyp

    LCD (5 Zeichen)

  • Automatisches Dimmen des Displays

    Ja

  • Firmware-Updates möglich

    Ja (FOTA / Firmware Over The Air)

  • Integrierter Demo-Modus

    Ja (1 Track)

SCHNITTSTELLEN

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    1x HDMI 1.4 mit HDCP 1.4

  • HDMI-Ausgänge

    1x HDMI 1.4 mit HDCP 1.4

  • ARC-Unterstützung (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (ARC)

  • Sonstige Anschlüsse

    1x Optisch, 1x USB

  • Kabellose Verbindung(en) (Wireless)

    Bluetooth 4.0 (mit Unterstützung für Bluetooth-Codecs SBC und AAC)

ENERGIEAUFNAHME UND STROMVERSORGUNG

  • Stromversorgung Soundbar

    Adapter mit 25 Volt @ 2 Ampere

  • Energieaufnahme Soundbar

    28 Watt

  • Energieaufnahme Soundbar (Standby)

    maximal 0,5 Watt

  • Stromversorgung Subwoofer

    Netzstrom mit 100~240 Volt mit 50/60 Hz

  • Energieaufnahme Subwoofer

    33 Watt

  • Energieaufnahme Subwoofer (Standby)

    maximal 0,5 Watt

  • Funkfrequenz Subwoofer

    5-GHz-Band

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen der Soundbar (BxHxT)

    89,0 x 5,7 x 8,5 cm

  • Abmessungen des Subwoofers (BxHxT)

    18,0 x 39,4 x 29,0 cm

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)

    98,4 x 22,7 x 46,1 cm

  • Gewicht der Soundbar

    2,35 kg

  • Gewicht des Subwoofers

    5,8 kg

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    10,5 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang (zusätzlich zur Soundbar selbst)

    Subwoofer, Fernbedienung (MA6) mit 2x AAA-Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Optisches Kabel, Wandhalterung, Garantiekarte, Anleitung: Montage der Wandhalterung.

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

