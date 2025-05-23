We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Schlanke Blu-ray Soundbar mit 3D Blu-ray Playback, Wireless Active Subwoofer und unglaublich sattem Sound.
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
3D Heimkino
LEISTUNG
-
Channels
4.1
-
Power Output - Total
430W
-
Power Output - Front
70 Watt x 2
-
Power Output - Surround
70W x2
-
Poer Output - Subwoofer
wireless, 150 Watt (aktiv)
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
iPod Direct Dock
Ja
-
Video Out - Composite
Ja
-
Audio Input
3,5 mm Klinke
-
HDMI - Out
Ja
-
HDMI - Input
Nein
-
Radio Antenne - FM
Ja
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Ja
KOMPATIBILITÄT
-
DLNA
Ja
-
CIFS
Ja
-
Wireless LAN - Built-in Type
Ja
-
USB Recording
Ja
ONLINE ANGEBOT
-
BD profile - Network / BD Live(BD profile 2.0)
Ja
-
Netcast
Ja
ABSPIELFORMATE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
Audio CD
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
AUDIO VIDEO FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Ja
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Ja
-
Video - DivX HD
Ja
-
Video - MKV
Ja
-
Video - AVC HD
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Preset Memory
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
-
Externer Antennenanschluss
Ja
-
Network Firmware Update
Ja
