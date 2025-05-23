We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SoundPlate™ All-In-One SoundPlate™ mit 4.1 Soundsystem, kabellosem Subwoofer und 3D Blu-ray Player
Alle Spezifikationen
LEISTUNG
-
Kanäle
4.1
-
Gesamtleistung
320W
-
Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
40 Watt x2
-
Surroundlautsprecher
40 Watt x2
-
Subwoofer
160W
LAUTSPRECHER IN DER SOUNDBAR/SPEAKERBAR
-
Anzahl der Lautsprecher
4.1
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar wandmontagefähig
Nein
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby TruHD
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
MP3 / WMA
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
KLANGEINSTELLUNGEN
-
LGTV Auto Sound Mode (Bluetooth/Optical)
Nein / Nein
-
Bass & Sound Enhancement
Nein
-
By Pass
Nein
-
3D Surround Processor
Nein
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Nein
-
Clear Voice
Nein
-
Game EQ
Nein
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
Nein
-
Night Mode
Nein
-
Loudness
Nein
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
Simplink
Ja
-
LGTV Wireless Audio Streaming
Ja
-
TV Volume OSD sync.
Ja
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote
Nein
-
Automatic Power on/off
Ja
-
A/V Sync Delay
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Nein
-
USB Host
Ja
-
USB Plus
Ja
-
USB Charge
Ja
-
iPod / iPhone / iPad Anschluss via USB
Nein
-
Wiedergabe von externer Festplatte
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1
-
HDMI Ausgang
1
-
HDMI Eingang
1
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar
700 x 320 x 39,5
STROM
-
SMPS
Ja
-
Anschluss für
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
<0,5 Watt
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
Schnellstartanleitung
Ja
-
Bedienungsanleitung auf CD-Rom
Ja
-
Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)
Ja
-
Fernbedienung
Ja (IR)
-
Batterien für Fernbedienung
Ja
-
HDMI Kabel
1
-
USB Kabel
1
-
Optisches Kabel
Nein
-
DLNA Software auf CD-Rom
Ja
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.