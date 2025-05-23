We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1 Speakerbar mit drahtlosem aktivem Subwoofer, Bluetooth, Smart TV Funktionen und 300 Watt
Alle Spezifikationen
LEISTUNG
-
Kanäle
2.1
-
Gesamtleistung
300W
-
Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
80W x2
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
140 Watt
LAUTSPRECHER IN DER SOUNDBAR/SPEAKERBAR
-
Anzahl der Lautsprecher
2.1
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar wandmontagefähig
Ja
VIDEOFUNKTIONEN
-
HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
Ja
-
3D kompatibel
Ja
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS
Nein
-
MP3 / WMA
Ja
KLANGEINSTELLUNGEN
-
LGTV Auto Sound Mode (Bluetooth/Optical)
Nein / Ja
-
Bass & Sound Enhancement
Ja
-
Natural EQ
Ja
-
By Pass
Ja
-
3D Surround Processor
Ja
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Ja
-
Clear Voice
Ja
-
Game EQ
Ja
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
Ja
-
Night Mode
Ja
-
Loudness
Ja
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
Simplink
Nein
-
LGTV Wireless Audio Streaming
Ja
-
TV Volume OSD sync.
Ja
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote
Ja
-
Automatic Power on/off
Ja
-
A/V Sync Delay
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Ja
-
USB Host
Ja
-
USB Charge
Ja
-
Wiedergabe von externer Festplatte
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE VORNE
-
USB 2.0
Nein
-
Portable In (3,5mm)
Nein
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
2
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM
-
Subwoofer
196 x 390 x 297
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar
950 x 71 x 47
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
Schnellstartanleitung
Ja
-
Bedienungsanleitung auf CD-Rom
Ja
-
Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)
Ja
-
Fernbedienung
Ja (IR)
-
Batterien für Fernbedienung
Ja
-
HDMI Kabel
Nein
-
USB Kabel
1
-
Optisches Kabel
1
-
Wandhalterung
Ja
-
Tischstandfuß
Ja
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
