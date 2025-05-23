We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1 Speakerbar mit 320 Watt Leistung, kabellosem aktivem Subwoofer und Bluetooth
Alle Spezifikationen
LEISTUNG
-
Kanäle
4.1
-
Gesamtleistung
320W
-
Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
40 Watt x2
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
160 Watt
LAUTSPRECHER IN DER SOUNDBAR/SPEAKERBAR
-
Anzahl der Lautsprecher
4.1
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar wandmontagefähig
Ja
DISPLAY
-
Typ
VFD
-
Auto Display Off
Ja
-
LED Farbe
Rot
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
MP3 / WMA
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
FLAC / OGG / WAV
Ja / Ja / Ja
KLANGEINSTELLUNGEN
-
LGTV Auto Sound Mode (Bluetooth/Optical)
Ja / Ja
-
Bass & Sound Enhancement
Ja
-
Natural EQ
Ja
-
By Pass
Ja
-
3D Surround Processor
Nein
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Ja
-
Clear Voice
Ja
-
Game EQ
Nein
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
Simplink
Ja
-
LGTV Wireless Audio Streaming
Ja
-
Automatic Power on/off
Ja
-
A/V Sync Delay
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Ja
-
USB Host
Ja
-
USB Charge
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Audio Input - Optical
Ja
-
Audio Input
3,5 mm Klinke
-
HDMI - Out
Ja
-
HDMI - Input
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja (v3.0)
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
Schnellstartanleitung
Ja
-
Bedienungsanleitung auf CD-Rom
Ja
-
Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Batterien für Fernbedienung
Ja
-
HDMI Kabel
Nein
-
USB Kabel
1
-
Optisches Kabel
Nein
-
Wandhalterung
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM
-
Subwoofer
221 x 351,5 x 281
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar
840 x 35 x 82
STROM
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
30W
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
<0,5 Watt
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
