Soundbar mit 320 Watt und 2.1-Kanal-Tonsystem
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
2.1 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
320 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 60 Watt
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
200 Watt
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Tru HD
Ja / Nein / Nein
-
DTS
Ja
-
MP3 / WMA / FLAC / OGG / ALAC / AAC / AAC+
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Nein / Nein / Nein
KLANGMODI
-
4K Sound (96 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
Ja
-
Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Cinema
Ja / Nein / Ja / Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
Nacht Modus
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Ja
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
WiFI
Nein
-
IOS / Android App
Nein / Ja
-
LG Sound Sync optische Verbindung
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote
Ja
-
Automatic Power on/off Bluetooth
Ja
-
Automatic Power on/off optische Verbindung
Ja
-
A/V Sync Delay
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
1
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1
-
HDMI 2K Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
1
-
HDMI 2K Eingang
1
STROM
-
SMPS
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Soundbar
22 Watt
-
Power Off Consumption Subwoofer
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Subwoofer
33 Watt
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)
Ja
-
IR-Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Batterien für IR-Fernbedienung
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)
-
Soundbar
950 x 55 x85
-
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
