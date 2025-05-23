We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Soundbar mit 500 Watt und 5.1.2 Kanal-Tonsystem
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
5.1.2 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
501 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 43 Watt
-
Centerlautsprecher
43 Watt
-
Surroundlautsprecher
2 x 43 Watt
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
200 Watt
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Tru HD
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
MP3 / WMA / FLAC / OGG / ALAC / AAC / AAC+
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
KLANGMODI
-
8K Sound (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
Ja
-
4K Sound (96 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
Ja
-
Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Cinema
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
Nacht Modus
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Ja
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
WiFI
2,4 / 5 Ghz
-
IOS / Android App
Ja / Ja
-
Smart Phone Media Server
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync optische Verbindung
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote
Ja
-
Automatic Power on/off Bluetooth
Ja
-
Automatic Power on/off optische Verbindung
Ja
-
A/V Sync Delay
Ja
MULTIROOM
-
Home Cinema Modus
Ja (5.1)
-
Gruppenwiedergabe (Eine Quelle, mehrere Lautpsrecher)
Ja
-
Multi Romm Modus (Mehrere Quellen, mehrere Lautsprecher)
Ja
AUDIO STREAMING DIENSTE
-
Chrome Cast
Ja
-
Spotify Connect
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB 2.0
Nein
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
1
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1
-
HDMI 4K Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
1
-
HDMI 4K Eingang
1
-
LAN Anschluss
1
STROM
-
SMPS
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Soundbar
46 Watt
-
Power Off Consumption Subwoofer
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Subwoofer
35 Watt
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)
Ja
-
IR-Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Batterien für IR-Fernbedienung
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)
-
Soundbar
1200 x 58 x 145
-
Subwoofer
296 x 332 x 296
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
