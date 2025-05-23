We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1.2 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 550 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
5.1.2 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
550 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 50 Watt
-
Centerlautsprecher
1 x 50 Watt
-
Surroundlautsprecher
2 x 50 Watt
-
Topsurroundlautsprecher
2 x 50 Watt
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
1 x 200 Watt
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Tru HD
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
MP3 / WMA / FLAC / OGG / ALAC / AAC / AAC+
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
KLANGMODI
-
Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
Ja
-
Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Movie
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
Nacht Modus
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Ja
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
WiFi
2.4 / 5 GHz
-
IOS / Android App
Ja / Ja
-
LG Sound Sync optische Verbindung
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote
Ja
AUDIO STREAMING DIENSTE
-
Chrome Cast
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
1x
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1x
-
HDMI 4K Eingang
2x
-
HDMI 4K Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
1x
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Ja
-
LAN Anschluss
Ja
STROM
-
SMPS
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption Soundbar
46W
-
Power Off Consumption Subwoofer
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption Subwoofer
35W
ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)
-
Soundbar
1440 X 62 X 146
-
Subwoofer
220.6 X 390 X 312.3
-
IR-Fernbedienung
Ja
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
