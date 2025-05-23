We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Soundbar mit 420 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
3.1 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
420 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 80 Watt
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
220 Watt
-
Wireless Rearspeaker Ready
Ja
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos / DTS:X
Nein / Nein
-
Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Tru HD
Ja / Nein / Nein
-
DTS Digital Surround / DTS Virtual: X
Ja / Ja
-
MP3 / WMA / FLAC / OGG / ALAC / AAC / AAC+
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
KLANGMODI
-
Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
96 kHz / 24 Bit
-
Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Movie
Ja / Nein / Ja / DTS Virtual X
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
Nacht Modus
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Ja
-
Sound Upconverting
Nein
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
WiFi
2,4 / 5 Ghz
-
Google Assistant
Nein
-
Kompatibel mit Google Assistant
Ja
-
IOS / Android App
Ja / Ja
-
LG Sound Sync optische Verbindung
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote
Ja
AUDIO STREAMING DIENSTE
-
Chrome Cast
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
Nein
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
Ja
-
HDMI 2K Eingang
1x
-
HDMI 2K Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
1x
-
HDMI 4K Eingang
Nein
-
HDMI 4K Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
Nein
-
USB
Ja
-
LAN
Nein
STROM
-
SMPS
100-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Soundbar
22 Watt
-
Power Off Consumption Subwoofer
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Subwoofer
33 Watt
ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)
-
Soundbar
1060 x 57 x 85
-
Subwoofer
171 x 393 x 249
-
IR-Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Wandhalterung inkludiert
Ja
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.