LG WOWCAST WTP3

Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE PRODUKTINFORMATIONEN
-
EAN
8806091504890
-
Modellcode
WTP3.DEUSLLK
-
Farbe
Black
-
UVP
129 Euro (Stand: 12. August 2021)
BEDIENUNG
-
Unterstützt Auto Connect
Ja
-
Unterstützt Soundbar Mode Control
Ja
-
Unterstützt LG Sound Mode Share
Ja
-
Unterstützt LG SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Unterstützt HDMI ARC/eARC
ARC / eARC
-
Reset Taste
Ja
-
Anzahl übertragbarer Kanäle
max. 12 Kanäle
UNTERSTÜTZTE AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS:X
Ja
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Ja
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
AAC / AAC+
Ja
KOMPATIBLE LG WI-FI SOUNDBARS
-
2021
DSP11RA / DSP9YA / DSP8YA / SPD75YA
-
2020
DSN11RG / DSN10YG / DSN9YG / DSN8YG
ENERGIEAUFNAHME UND STROMVERSORGUNG
-
Stromversorgung Dongle
USB Typ C - 5 Volt
-
Energieaufnahme Dongle
2,5 Watt
-
Funkfrequenz Dongle
2,4 GHz-Band/ 5-GHz-Band
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE
-
Abmessungen der Dongle (BxHxT)
6,5 x 1,3 x 8,5 cm
-
Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)
10,8 x 4,7 x 16,9 cm
-
Gewicht der Dongle
0,06 kg
-
Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung
0,27 kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang (zusätzlich zur Soundbar selbst)
HDMI Kabel, USB Kabel (Stromversorgung), Schnellstartanleitung, Klebestreifen, Garantiekarte
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
