LG XBOOM CM9750

Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
2.1
-
Gesamtleistung
3000 Watt
LAUTSPRECHERTYP
-
Lautsprechertyp
2 Weg System
CD WIEDERGABE
-
Audio CD / MP3 CD / CD-R / CD-RW
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
AUDIO FORMATE
-
PCM / MP3 / WMA / FLAC
Ja / Ja / Ja / Nein
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Bluetooth Remote App
Ja (Android)
-
NFC (Bluetooth Auto Pairing)
Ja
RADIOEMPFANGSTEIL
-
Tuner FM
Ja
-
RDS Anzeige
Ja
-
Automatischer / manueller Sendersuchlauf
Ja
-
Senderspeicher
50
SONSTIGE FUNKTIONEN
-
Uhr / Wecker
Ja
-
Sleeptimer
Ja
USB FUNKTIONEN
-
USB Recording
Ja
SOUNDEINSTELLUNGEN
-
Bass Blaster
Ja
-
MP3 optimieren
Ja
-
Vorprogrammierte Equalizereinstellungen
10
ANSCHLÜSSE VORNE
-
USB
2
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Portable In (3.5mm Klinke)
1
-
Radio Antennenanschluss
1
-
Aux In (Cinch)
1
STROM
-
SMPS
110 oder 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
Unter 1 Watt
-
Power Consumption
200 Watt
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
Bedienungsanleitung
Ja
-
Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)
Ja
-
IR Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Batterien für IR-Fernbedienung
Ja
-
FM Wurfantenne (Modellanhängig montiert)
Ja
-
Lautsprecherverbindungskabel
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)
-
Anlage
450 x 160 x 355
-
Lautsprecher
414 x 562 x 376
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
