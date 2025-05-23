Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG XBOOM CM9750

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

LG XBOOM CM9750

LG XBOOM CM9750

CM9750
()
  Vorderansicht von LG XBOOM CM9750 CM9750
Vorderansicht von LG XBOOM CM9750 CM9750

Hauptmerkmale

  • RMS 3000W
  • PMPO 35000W
  • Mehrfarbiges LED
  • TV Sound Sync
  • LG Music Flow Bluetooth-App
  • Mood Station
Alle Spezifikationen

VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    2.1

  • Gesamtleistung

    3000 Watt

LAUTSPRECHERTYP

  • Lautsprechertyp

    2 Weg System

CD WIEDERGABE

  • Audio CD / MP3 CD / CD-R / CD-RW

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja

AUDIO FORMATE

  • PCM / MP3 / WMA / FLAC

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Nein

MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Remote App

    Ja (Android)

  • NFC (Bluetooth Auto Pairing)

    Ja

RADIOEMPFANGSTEIL

  • Tuner FM

    Ja

  • RDS Anzeige

    Ja

  • Automatischer / manueller Sendersuchlauf

    Ja

  • Senderspeicher

    50

SONSTIGE FUNKTIONEN

  • Uhr / Wecker

    Ja

  • Sleeptimer

    Ja

USB FUNKTIONEN

  • USB Recording

    Ja

SOUNDEINSTELLUNGEN

  • Bass Blaster

    Ja

  • MP3 optimieren

    Ja

  • Vorprogrammierte Equalizereinstellungen

    10

ANSCHLÜSSE VORNE

  • USB

    2

ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN

  • Portable In (3.5mm Klinke)

    1

  • Radio Antennenanschluss

    1

  • Aux In (Cinch)

    1

STROM

  • SMPS

    110 oder 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    Unter 1 Watt

  • Power Consumption

    200 Watt

ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT

  • Bedienungsanleitung

    Ja

  • Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)

    Ja

  • IR Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • Batterien für IR-Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • FM Wurfantenne (Modellanhängig montiert)

    Ja

  • Lautsprecherverbindungskabel

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)

  • Anlage

    450 x 160 x 355

  • Lautsprecher

    414 x 562 x 376

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

