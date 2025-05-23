Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM Go NP8350

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

LG XBOOM Go NP8350

LG XBOOM Go NP8350

NP8350
()
  • Vorderansicht von LG XBOOM Go NP8350 NP8350
  • LG XBOOM Go NP8350, NP8350
  • LG XBOOM Go NP8350, NP8350
  • LG XBOOM Go NP8350, NP8350
  • LG XBOOM Go NP8350, NP8350
Vorderansicht von LG XBOOM Go NP8350 NP8350
LG XBOOM Go NP8350, NP8350
LG XBOOM Go NP8350, NP8350
LG XBOOM Go NP8350, NP8350
LG XBOOM Go NP8350, NP8350

Hauptmerkmale

  • Automatische Musikwiedergabe durch Range-of-Flow™
  • Heimkinomodus
  • Multi-Room-Modus
  • L/R Stereo-Modus
  • HomeChat
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

SOUND

  • Equalizer

    User EQ, Natural, Bass Blast, By Pass

  • 24bit/192KHz Sampling

    Ja

  • Dynamic Loudness Algorithm

    Ja

  • L/R Control

    Ja

  • L/R Balance

    Ja

  • Party Mode

    Ja

VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    2.0

  • Gesamtleistung

    20 Watt

LAUTSPRECHERTYP

  • Lautsprechertyp

    Front

AUDIO FORMATE

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

  • Ogg Vorbis

    Ja

  • AIFF

    Ja

  • AAC (MPEG4)

    Ja

  • AAC+

    Ja

  • Apple Lossless (m4a)

    Ja

  • Flac Lossless

    Ja

  • WAV

    Ja

MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN

  • NFC (Bluetooth Auto Pairing)

    Nein

  • Unterstützt Internet Radio

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Musik Service

    Ja

  • Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App

    Ja

  • Smart Phone DMS

    Ja

  • iTunes Library Sync

    Ja

  • Mesh Network

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi Connection Button

    Ja

  • WPS Button

    Ja

  • Volume Knob

    Ja

  • Function key

    Ja

  • Power

    Ja

  • Sleep mode (Stand-by)

    Ja

  • WiFi Remote App. Support (iOS/Android)

    Ja / Ja

  • OS Support (Windows/Mac)

    Ja / Ja

NETZWERK

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Ja

  • Multi-Room Solution (DLNA)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN

  • Portable In (3.5mm Klinke)

    Ja

  • Power (AC Adaptor Jack)

    Ja

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    Nein

  • Network (Ethernet)

    Nein

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Portable In

    Ja

  • Power (AC Adaptor Jack)

    Ja

  • Network (Ethernet)

    Ja

STROM

  • Power Off Consumption

    0,5 Watt

  • Power Consumption

    12 Watt

ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT

  • Schnellstartanleitung

    Ja

  • Manual (CD)

    Ja

  • Garantiekarte

    Ja

  • AC Adapter

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN

  • B x H x T (mm) Lautsprecher

    194 x 64 x 70

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 