LG XBOOM Go NP8350

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
SOUND
-
Equalizer
User EQ, Natural, Bass Blast, By Pass
-
24bit/192KHz Sampling
Ja
-
Dynamic Loudness Algorithm
Ja
-
L/R Control
Ja
-
L/R Balance
Ja
-
Party Mode
Ja
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
2.0
-
Gesamtleistung
20 Watt
LAUTSPRECHERTYP
-
Lautsprechertyp
Front
AUDIO FORMATE
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
Ogg Vorbis
Ja
-
AIFF
Ja
-
AAC (MPEG4)
Ja
-
AAC+
Ja
-
Apple Lossless (m4a)
Ja
-
Flac Lossless
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
NFC (Bluetooth Auto Pairing)
Nein
-
Unterstützt Internet Radio
Ja
-
Unterstützt Musik Service
Ja
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App
Ja
-
Smart Phone DMS
Ja
-
iTunes Library Sync
Ja
-
Mesh Network
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Connection Button
Ja
-
WPS Button
Ja
-
Volume Knob
Ja
-
Function key
Ja
-
Power
Ja
-
Sleep mode (Stand-by)
Ja
-
WiFi Remote App. Support (iOS/Android)
Ja / Ja
-
OS Support (Windows/Mac)
Ja / Ja
NETZWERK
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Ja
-
Multi-Room Solution (DLNA)
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Portable In (3.5mm Klinke)
Ja
-
Power (AC Adaptor Jack)
Ja
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
Nein
-
Network (Ethernet)
Nein
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Power (AC Adaptor Jack)
Ja
-
Network (Ethernet)
Ja
STROM
-
Power Off Consumption
0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption
12 Watt
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
Schnellstartanleitung
Ja
-
Manual (CD)
Ja
-
Garantiekarte
Ja
-
AC Adapter
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN
-
B x H x T (mm) Lautsprecher
194 x 64 x 70
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.